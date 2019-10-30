Apple WatchSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple will celebrate Veterans Day with a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
  • Users will be able to earn a Veterans day badge on Monday, November 11.
  • All you have to do is complete a workout of 11 minutes or more.

Apple is planning to celebrate Veterans Day with a brand new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

Apple Watch users will be able to earn the special badge by completing a workout of 11 minutes or more on Monday, November 11.

Apple has previously pushed out region-specific Activity Challenges, as CultofMac notes, previously awards to celebrate China's National Fitness Day were locked to that region. With that being said the challenge will definitely be available in the US, it's unclear whether users outside of America will be able to access it.