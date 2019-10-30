Apple Watch users will be able to earn the special badge by completing a workout of 11 minutes or more on Monday, November 11.

This Veterans Day, November 11th, earn a special award by doing any workout of 11 minutes or more. #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/liyLfyGOxf

Apple has previously pushed out region-specific Activity Challenges, as CultofMac notes, previously awards to celebrate China's National Fitness Day were locked to that region. With that being said the challenge will definitely be available in the US, it's unclear whether users outside of America will be able to access it.