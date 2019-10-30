What you need to know
- Apple will celebrate Veterans Day with a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
- Users will be able to earn a Veterans day badge on Monday, November 11.
- All you have to do is complete a workout of 11 minutes or more.
Apple is planning to celebrate Veterans Day with a brand new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
Apple Watch users will be able to earn the special badge by completing a workout of 11 minutes or more on Monday, November 11.
This Veterans Day, November 11th, earn a special award by doing any workout of 11 minutes or more. #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/liyLfyGOxf— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) October 30, 2019
Apple has previously pushed out region-specific Activity Challenges, as CultofMac notes, previously awards to celebrate China's National Fitness Day were locked to that region. With that being said the challenge will definitely be available in the US, it's unclear whether users outside of America will be able to access it.
Get a fashion-forward Casery case without sacrificing protection
If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy iPhone case that doesn't bulk up your phone but still protects it, look no further than a Casery iPhone Case. You'll find tons of adorable and trendy designs from which to choose.
The Mac Pro is now FCC approved, is a launch close at hand?
Numerous reports have confirmed that Apple's Mac Pro has received FCC approval ahead of its launch.
3 new iPhones in 2020 could all feature Qualcomm's latest 5G modem
A report from Nikkei Asian Review via MacRumors suggests that Apple will launch 3 new iPhones in 2020, each 5G capable thanks to Qualcomm's 5G modem, the X55.
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.