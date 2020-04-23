Apple Watch with band removedSource: iMore

  • Apple says watches sent in for service must have their bands removed first.
  • Any bands sent with watches will not be returned.
  • This hasn't always been the case, however.

Apple has updated an online support document to tell users not to send their Apple Watch bands when their watches go to Apple for service. The same goes for any other accessories, too.

The same support document used to tell people that they "don't need" to send any accessories with their watch, but that stance has now changed as spotted by Apple Insider.

Your Apple Watch band and any other accessories that you send won't be returned, so please remove them before sending your Apple Watch in for service.

Learn how to remove your band. If you have a Link Bracelet band, remember to separate the links before you remove the band.

It isn't clear why this change was made and in all likelihood, we'll never know. For now, you're probably best learning how to change Apple Watch bands just in case.

