What you need to know Apple Watch fall detection helped a San Francisco biker.

He'd been hit by a car.

His Apple Watch alerted paramedics.

Apple Watch fall detection is a feature that is designed to help people who take a fall and aren't able to summon help by themselves. It's particularly useful for the elderly who live alone, but it can also come in handy if you're a biker hit by a car. As Willian Bout found out (via 9to5Mac).

Got hit by a car this morning on way to work. I don’t have a lot of memories from the event but Apple Watch automatically called 911 (I was unconscious) and paramedics were within minutes. Technology truly feels amazing sometimes. — William Bout (@williambout) January 10, 2020