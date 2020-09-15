In previous years, Apple kept around an older Apple Watch model to serve as an affordable option or an entry-level device for those just getting started with their first wearable. This year, however, Apple has launched an all-new device to serve that purpose in the Apple Watch SE. It eschews certain higher-end features of the Series 6 in favor of keeping the price low, while still packing plenty of advanced tech so you don't feel like you have a several years old device strapped to your wrist.

The Apple Watch SE is official! Apple just unveiled the affordable new smartwatch at its September 15 event alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and you can already place your order.

Though the Apple Watch SE replaces the Series 3 in the product lineup, it actually looks a lot more like last year's Series 5. It comes in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as well as GPS and GPS + Cellular configurations. Internally, it is also similar in terms of specifications, though it lacks some of the improvements that the Series 6 includes like the faster processor, better water resistance, and blood oxygen sensor.

Since the Apple Watch SE was only just announced, you can only pre-order right now ahead of its release this Friday, September 18. That being said, shipping times are likely to begin slipping very soon so you want to place your order as soon as possible if you want to be one of the first to receive the new device.

Best Cheap Apple Watch SE Deals

The Apple Watch Series SE is a new release, so there aren't many deals to choose from just yet since most retailers are only just beginning to sell the device at all. We've listed the best places to buy the Apple Watch SE below if you want to get one as soon as possible. We'll be adding more retailers, as well as any price drops, deals, or promos, as they become available so be sure to check back regularly.

Apple Watch SE | $279 at Apple Get in your pre-order for the Apple Watch SE now! Apple is the first retailer letting you place an order early to prepare for its release this Friday. Plus, ordering from Apple lets you use the Apple Watch Studio to design your own case and watch band combination. $279 at Apple

