Picking out a fitness tracker can be tricky, but picking out the perfect leather band that matching your style and lifestyle is a whole 'nother task, my friend. Luckily for you, us here at iMore la-la-love us a good leather band, so we decided to put together this list of the absolute best leather bands for your Garmin Vivosmart HR (you're welcome!)
Basic but beautiful
Oucan Watchband Leather Adjustable Replacement Strap
Simple, sleek, and ready to give you that pop of leather luxury you desire, the Oucan Watchband Leather Adjustable Replacement Strap for your Garmin Vivosmart HR is a great accessory to wear day-to-day. This ideal design is made from a genuine leather while the buckles can be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes. It comes in four different color options to pick and choose from.
Highly rated and durable
ANCOOL Leather Wristband Replacement
If you're in the market for a reliable leather band and also want something that's super sleek and stylish, then we have to recommend you take a peek at the ANCOOL Leather Wristband Replacement. This particular band comes with a 12-month warranty and is available in four eye-catching colors. The soft leather strap makes it easy to wear all day, while the metal clasp secures it safely to your wrist.
La-la-la-luxurious leather
Moorovgi Replacement Leather Wristband
Lookin' for a li'l leather luxury? Then you should take a peek at the highly-rated Moorovgi Replacement Leather Wristband. This particular leather can is incredibly comfortable and made to wear all day, and can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes. It comes in five different eye-catching colors, but our favorite is the neon red version.
Fitness n' leather meets affordability
Owill Luxury Leather Replacement Wrist Strap
Keep it sleek, keep it stylish, and keep it leather and lovely with the Owill Luxury Leather Replacement Wrist Strap. This Garmin Vivosmart HR replacement strap is made from soft, wearable leather material. The buckles on the strap can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes, while the color options can take on a dark brown, camel brown, black, and blue appearance.
Protective and practical
Caramote Leather band with Metal Case
If you're on the market for a leather band for your Garmin Vivosmart HR that has a little extra protection, we suggest taking a gander at the Caramote Leather band with Metal Case. This particular band is made from high-quality leather and can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes, while the metal case saves your wearable from the perils of the outside world. It also comes with a one year warranty
With so many incredibly leather bands to choose from, it can be hard to pin down just one. Personally, I love the look and the feel of the ANCOOL Leather Wristband Replacement (plus those high ratings sure help!) but to each their own, right? Whatever band you end up deciding to go with, we hope it works effortlessly with you and your lifestyle. Good luck, and happy shopping!
