The Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably Apple's best wearable yet. You'll want to keep that screen pristine, and a good screen protector is a great way to go. Comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 to the Apple Watch Series 6, it does have a larger screen, so your old screen protectors won't work. Each of the options below comes in both the 41mm and 45mm sizes unless otherwise noted. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 7.

You'll get eight of these well-priced, scratch-proof, ultra-tough, optically clear, military-grade, yellow-resistant screen protectors in a package, enough to share with your buddies. Keep extras on hand in case of mishaps. The 41mm and 45mm sizes are listed separately.

Get eight of these TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) film screen protectors in this package, so you'll have plenty to share with friends and family (or extras if you apply it incorrectly). Each film is so thin that it won't add any bulk to your Apple Watch, even as it protects the screen from scratches and cracks.

Slap on this soft TPU case, which covers your Apple Watch screen as well as the metal case for all-over protection. It still allows 100% touchscreen accuracy and 99.99% HD clarity and doesn't interfere with charging. Get two in a package.

This elastic polymer screen protector has a matte finish to reduce glare. The satin anti-glare material increased visibility in bright environments. Get six in a package. The 41mm and 45mm sizes are sold under separate listings.

The TPU case has a glossy finish, and the screen protector is built right in. No need to remove the case while charging; the Apple Watch is fully functional within the case. You'll get three in a package.

The ultra-clear and virtually indestructible screen protector has a glass-like surface and advanced clarity. The shape is case-friendly, and installation is easier than ever. You only get one in a package, but it does have a limited lifetime warranty.

Which of the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 7 should you buy?

Which sort of protection is best for your watch depends on your needs. If you just want a simple film to cover the screen, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield 8-Pack Apple Watch Series 7 Screen Protector offers you great protection. Plus, with eight screen protectors in one well-priced package, you can share with everyone you know who has the same model Apple Watch. Be sure to keep some extras on hand if you mess up the application or just experience normal wear and tear over time.

If you're looking for a case and screen protector in one, or something you can easily take on and off, check out the JZK 2-Pack Apple Watch Series 7 Screen Protector Case. You don't have to commit to a full-time screen protector; you can just use the TPU case/screen protector when you're going on some kind of adventure where your Apple Watch might be at risk.

