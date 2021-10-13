Best screen protectors for Apple Watch Series 7 iMore 2021

The Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably Apple's best wearable yet. You'll want to keep that screen pristine, and a good screen protector is a great way to go. Comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 to the Apple Watch Series 6, it does have a larger screen, so your old screen protectors won't work. Each of the options below comes in both the 41mm and 45mm sizes unless otherwise noted. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 7.

Which of the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 7 should you buy?

Which sort of protection is best for your watch depends on your needs. If you just want a simple film to cover the screen, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield 8-Pack Apple Watch Series 7 Screen Protector offers you great protection. Plus, with eight screen protectors in one well-priced package, you can share with everyone you know who has the same model Apple Watch. Be sure to keep some extras on hand if you mess up the application or just experience normal wear and tear over time.

If you're looking for a case and screen protector in one, or something you can easily take on and off, check out the JZK 2-Pack Apple Watch Series 7 Screen Protector Case. You don't have to commit to a full-time screen protector; you can just use the TPU case/screen protector when you're going on some kind of adventure where your Apple Watch might be at risk.