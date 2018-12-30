So you just picked up your Garmin Vivosmart HR: now what?! Well a first great accessory that's comfortable, effortless to clean, affordable, and reliable is a silicone band, which is why we put together this list! Here are the best silicone bands available for your Garmin Vivosmart HR.
Soft n' silicone, but secure
Younsea Soft Silicone Sport Strap Replacement
If you're on the market for a sleek and reliable silicone band, then check out the Younsea Soft Silicone Sport Strap Replacement. This particular strap is made from a highly-rated silicone material that's easy to clean and waterproof. If there are any issues with it, a lifetime warranty has you covered.
Keep it simple and silicone
Hero Land Soft Adjustable Silicone Replacement Band
On the hunt for a comfortable, highly-rated silicone band? Then peep the Hero Land Soft Adjustable Silicone Replacement Band. This lightweight band comes in six different colors, including black, navy, blue, green, white, and red. The flexible silicone design makes it versatile and easy to wear regardless of what you're doing throughout the day.
Pragmatic and practical
BeneStellar Soft Silicone Bracelet Sport Strap Replacement
Keep your wrist fashionable and super comfortable throughout the day with help from the BeneStellar Soft Silicone Bracelet Sport Strap Replacement. This easy to install band can be bought in a single color option or a 5-pack of straps. It comes with an 18-month warranty, so if there are any issues with the band, you can contact the company for assistance.
Eye-catching and comfortable
TECKMICO Colorful Silicone Replacement Bands
Super soft, super colorful, and super reliable, the TECKMICO Colorful Silicone Replacement Bands is a highly rated and easy to adjust band that's designed to work effortlessly with your Garmin Vivosmart HR. It is easy to clean and super simple to install and uninstall so you can switch between colors effortlessly.
Breathable, durable, reliable
MoKo Soft Silicone Sport Band
If you want a breathable, affordable silicone band that'll have you working out in style, then check out the MoKo Soft Silicone Sport Band. This particular strap is designed with multiple holes that allow for your skin to breathe throughout the day. The band can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes. The MoKo Soft Silicone Sport Band comes in four different color combinations, including black and white, black and grey, black and green, and black and red.
Highly rated and ready to perform
Junboer Adjustable Soft Silicone Replacement Strap
Simple, sleek, and super silicone: The Junboer Adjustable Soft Silicone Replacement Strap is a terrific option if you're on the hunt for a flexible, comfortable band. You can pick up this particular band in single packs or in a pack of five different colors. The Junboer Adjustable Soft Silicone Replacement Strap is easy to adjust and super simple to install and uninstall, making it a great option for day-to-day wear.
With so many different silicone band options out there, it can be hard to pick just one. Personally, I love the breathable design and comfortable wear of the MoKo Soft Silicone Sport Band, but you may prefer something a bit different. Regardless of what you end up deciding on, we hope you'll find the perfect silicone band that'll match you and your Garmin Vivosmart HR's lifestyle.
