Your Apple Watch may charge wirelessly, but its charger does not. You'll need a good wireless charger adapter and cable to keep that productive little companion all juiced up. From cables to adapters and beyond, here you'll find the best USB wall charger for Apple Watch Series 6 and earlier.

A well-juiced timepiece

With the best USB wall charger, you can always depend on your Apple Watch to accomplish the many tasks you need it for throughout the day. The best wall charger adapter is undoubtedly the dual-port 65W wall charger from RAVPower. It features both USB-C and USB-A ports to charge multiple devices at once.

If you need a good Apple Watch stand for your bedside table, check out the Spigen S350, which works with a charging cable to charge both your Apple Watch and equip it for Nightstand Mode. Those with multiple wireless charging devices, however, may need a robust wireless charging stand like the 3-in-1 from mophie.