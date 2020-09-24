Best USB Wall Charger for Apple Watch iMore 2020
Your Apple Watch may charge wirelessly, but its charger does not. You'll need a good wireless charger adapter and cable to keep that productive little companion all juiced up. From cables to adapters and beyond, here you'll find the best USB wall charger for Apple Watch Series 6 and earlier.
- The multitasker: RAVPower 65W Dual Wall Charger Adapter
- Fancy fixin's: Mangotek Apple Watch Charging Stand
- The original: Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable
- Old-school original: Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable
- Power house: Native Union Smart Hub Bridge Charger
- Cable upgrade: Native Union Belt Cable for Apple Watch
- The all wireless station: mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
- Nightstand helper: Spigen S350 Apple Watch Stand
The multitasker: RAVPower 65W Dual Wall Charger AdapterStaff Pick
A reliable adapter is the power horse of any wall charger, and this one from RAVPower is a great two-in-one solution. The 65W adapter offers both USB-C and USB-A ports, so it can charge any Apple Watch as well as one additional device at the same time. Here, you have a high-powered multitasker that will charge up various devices quickly.
Fancy fixin's: Mangotek Apple Watch Charging Stand
Mangotek offers an extra shiny, fancy gadget that holds your Apple Watch in an ideal viewing position as it charges. Strong magnets inside hold the watch in place as it charges—and an extra USB port allows you to charge other additional devices at the same time.
The original: Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable
For those who are on the USB-C train, Apple's USB-C cable for Apple Watch is faster and more efficient than its USB-A counterpart. As long as you have the wall adapter to go with it, this is a better solution for the same price.
Old-school original: Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable
Of course, some of you are still riding that old-school USB-A wall unit—and that's OK, too. Apple's USB-A charging cable is still available and works perfectly well. All Apple Watch charging cables are magnetic to keep the smartwatch in place while charging.
Power house: Native Union Smart Hub Bridge Charger
Now here we have the mother of wall charger adapters, the Native Union Smart Hub. Not only will it charge three USB-A devices and one USB-C device simultaneously—it also includes two AC outlets for more power-hungry machines like your MacBook.
Cable upgrade: Native Union Belt Cable for Apple Watch
If your traditional charging cable tends to break, look into a reinforced belt cable that will hold up under some rough treatment. This cable is extra durable, but it works just as well as the original Apple charging cable.
The all wireless station: mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
For those fortunate individuals with all the latest in wireless charging devices, a big wireless charging hub like this one from mophie will keep all your devices charged with very little effort. It's not cheap, but this mega wireless charger is a real time-saver for those who need to charge multiple Qi-compatible devices at once.
Nightstand helper: Spigen S350 Apple Watch Stand
Though the S350 Apple Watch stand is not exactly a charger, it works with your existing charging cable to create a charging stand that keeps your Apple Watch in an upright position. It is fully compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode to act as a clock display and alarm on your bedside table.
A well-juiced timepiece
With the best USB wall charger, you can always depend on your Apple Watch to accomplish the many tasks you need it for throughout the day. The best wall charger adapter is undoubtedly the dual-port 65W wall charger from RAVPower. It features both USB-C and USB-A ports to charge multiple devices at once.
If you need a good Apple Watch stand for your bedside table, check out the Spigen S350, which works with a charging cable to charge both your Apple Watch and equip it for Nightstand Mode. Those with multiple wireless charging devices, however, may need a robust wireless charging stand like the 3-in-1 from mophie.
