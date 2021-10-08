The day is finally here; the Apple Watch Series 7 is available to purchase. This year, the Apple Watch comes in two case sizes — 41mm and 45mm. It has a larger screen and thinner bezels, which make for a slightly new look. While we certainly think the best way to buy your Apple Watch Series 7 _ especially if you're ordering it now — is directly through Apple, there are a couple of things worth considering before you make your purchase of your new best Apple Watch.
Decide what model you want
The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in multiple finishes — aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium — and there's also a Nike edition like the Apple Watch Series 6 before it. Add in the fact that you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 in two different case sizes, and you have to decide if you want Cellular or GPS Apple Watch, and there's a lot of options.
Here's a quick breakdown of all the prices for all the Apple Watch Series 7 models.
Aluminum
- Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399
- Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429
- Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499
- Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529
Nike
- Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399
- Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429
- Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499
- Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529
Stainless Steel
- Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699
- Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749
- Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749
- Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799
Titanium
- Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799
- Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849
Don't forget to decide on a size
As I previously mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two new sizes — 41mm and 45mm — so you'll want to know which one to buy before thought some model only comes in the larger 45mm size. There are some things to consider when comparing the 41mm vs. the 45mm, so be sure you make your decision before you price that buys button.
Use the Apple Store app to buy
Using the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad is a great way to purchase your new Apple Watch Series 7. Not only can it often be the fastest, but you can also load it up on multiple devices in case the influx of orders right at launch time makes one of your devices fail.
If you haven't already, you can download the Apple Store app from the App Store.
You may need a cell plan
If you choose to get a Cellular + GPS Apple Watch Series 7, you're going to want a cell plan for your Apple Watch. The best cell plans for Apple Watch are typically from the carrier you're already with (since most carriers are about the same price), but don't be afraid to do some shopping around if you're looking to jump ship for a better deal.
There's always Amazon
The newest flagship Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 7
Bigger, brighter, slightly better
You can buy the Apple Watch from Amazon if you prefer. Just remember you may be limited to only certain band combinations and models on Amazon. Plus, it's possible they will have less stock than buying from Apple directly.
