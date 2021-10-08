The day is finally here; the Apple Watch Series 7 is available to purchase. This year, the Apple Watch comes in two case sizes — 41mm and 45mm. It has a larger screen and thinner bezels, which make for a slightly new look. While we certainly think the best way to buy your Apple Watch Series 7 _ especially if you're ordering it now — is directly through Apple, there are a couple of things worth considering before you make your purchase of your new best Apple Watch .

Decide what model you want

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in multiple finishes — aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium — and there's also a Nike edition like the Apple Watch Series 6 before it. Add in the fact that you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 in two different case sizes, and you have to decide if you want Cellular or GPS Apple Watch, and there's a lot of options.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the prices for all the Apple Watch Series 7 models.

Aluminum

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Nike

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Stainless Steel

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Titanium

Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849

Don't forget to decide on a size

As I previously mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two new sizes — 41mm and 45mm — so you'll want to know which one to buy before thought some model only comes in the larger 45mm size. There are some things to consider when comparing the 41mm vs. the 45mm, so be sure you make your decision before you price that buys button.

Use the Apple Store app to buy

Using the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad is a great way to purchase your new Apple Watch Series 7. Not only can it often be the fastest, but you can also load it up on multiple devices in case the influx of orders right at launch time makes one of your devices fail.

If you haven't already, you can download the Apple Store app from the App Store.