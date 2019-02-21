Whether you're someone who has dozens of different Apple Watch bands to pick from, or you've just started your ultimate watch band collection, keeping your bands organized and looking sharp can be a bit of a challenge. Here are the best ways to organize your Apple Watch bands!
Beautiful storage case
Tech Swiss Watch Case Storage Portfolio
Designed to fit up to 10 Apple Watch bands and display them in a simple, clean layout with black elastics to keep them in place, the Tech Swiss Watch Case Storage Portfolio is perfect for storing your collection safely at home or when traveling. The case is made from high-quality leather and zips up to make sure your watch bands don't slide out. A protective piece of fabric also stops your watch bands from rubbing and bumping against each other.
Something simple
SONGMICS 24 Watch Box
Built with a faux leather outside and soft, gray velvet inside, this watch box is perfect for displaying and organizing up to 24 watchbands. A glass lid allows you to view your watches without the trouble of unlocking or opening the box while still protecting the bands from dust. The hinge is also built with a metal safety latch to prevent the lid from falling back once opened, while the box itself can be locked for security purposes and an additional level of protection.
For a small collection
Zero Mass Apple Watch Band Box Display Case
Designed to fit and secure up to eight Apple Watch bands, the Zero Mass Apple Watch Band Box Display Case is ideal for people who don't have a gigantic collection but still have something to put on display. While the case doesn't come with a glass box top to prevent dust like some other Apple Watch cases or a lock to stop prying fingers from touching your goodies, this case is ideal for drawer storage and simple organization.
Easy does it
Yosoo Ring Velvet Display Box
This velvet display box is outfitted with nine slots that you can use to stand your Apple Watch bands up in, and they're stiff and secure enough to make sure nothing is slipping out or getting lost. While the Yosoo Ring Velvet Display Box comes without a cover, you can easily slip it in a drawer or another display or jewelry box if need be.
Compact and secure
Caddy Bay Collection Compact Black Watch Case Storage Box
With a glass clear viewing top, this beautiful case holds five watches and is compact enough that makes it suitable for travel. With five cushions, the Caddy Bay Collection Compact Storage Box is also safeguarded with a lock. When removing the cushions, you can use the storage box to store other items such as body jewelry, cuff links, watch tools, or diamond rings.
For the gentlemen
Tech Swiss Travel Roll Up
The roll-up organizer includes five large storage compartments and two smaller spaces. Besides Apple Watch bands, you can use this case for jewelry, pens, cords, cables, chargers, and much more. It's available in several color options, including classic black/black, rustic brown/brown, and trendy black/red.
Are you a big fan of keeping your bands in a display case? Would you prefer something smaller like a travel pen case if you only have one or two bands? If you never thought of organizing your watchbands before, these are good places to start.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.