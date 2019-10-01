Every 3 months, Chase Freedom runs a new 5% back offer on specific categories. For the next three months, two of those categories could help you earn 5% back on your new Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch Series 3. From October 1, 2019 through December 30, 2019, cardholders will be able to earn 5% cash back (or points) when making a purchase using PayPal or Chase Pay. The offer is good for up to $1,500 in purchases.

Unlike shopping for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Apple Watch is easy to find at third party retailers that accept Paypal and Chase Pay. It is also much easier to buy an Apple Watch outright, as opposed to having to finance it over time, so you can get the most out of the 5% back. One of those retailers is Best Buy. The retailer allows customers to use both Chase Pay or Paypal when buying Apple Watch online, or Chase Pay in stores. Both will earn you 5% back in cash or points when purchasing your next Apple Watch, whether that be a Series 5 or Series 3. Walmart also works with Chase Pay and Chase Freedom's 5% back offer.

You can also use Paypal to shop for your new Apple Watch at eBay. While this tends to be more of the wild west of Apple Watch shopping, if you find an authorized or reliable seller, you can pay with Paypal and still earn 5% back on your Apple Watch. You do have to connect Chase Pay with Paypal, but once you do, you can use your Chase Freedom card through Paypal at any retailer that accepts the payment method. Ebay, unlike Best Buy or Walmart, offers more than just the Series 3 or Series 5. You can also find a great deal on a Series 4, which is a fantastic model but no longer available from Apple or most third party retailers.

While Apple Card will earn you 3% cash back on your Apple Watch through the Apple Store, Apple Store app, or Apple's website, Chase Freedom almost doubles that offer. You just have to be willing to wait until the promotion kicks in on October 1st and shop at select retailers to take advantage of it.