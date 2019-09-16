Our friends at Pad and Quill are always hard at work creating premium leather goods that are unrivaled in quality and style. To celebrate the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch announcements from last week, we're teaming up to give away some amazing products that we know you will love as much as we do! Keep reading for more details and to enter.

First up, Pad & Quill has redesigned their Bella Fino cases for the new iPhone line. Utilizing the exact leather from all their leather bags the Bella Fino Edition now includes removable elastic strap to wrap all your essentials together. Customize your case with an assortment of colors to make it yours! The Bella Fino Edition comes with a 25 year leather warranty.

Next, the Lowry Cuff Edition, where P&Q has taken the most popular Apple Watch band they've ever made and improved it further. The Cuff Edition is more durable, more striking and truly a work of art. New colors include Whiskey and Black.

Also for the Apple Watch, the full-grain leather Pilot's Band features a stylish new shape and distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII Uhren Bands. A classic watch band design meets a modern watch device.

You can find more details about each of these products and the others listed below for the giveaway on the Pad and Quill website! Now, on to the giveaway!

The Prizes

TEN readers who enter via the widget below will receive their choice of product listed in the widget! That's right, ten winners, each gets to pick their prize!

The Rules

There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until September 30th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. The giveaway is open internationally, and any customs fees/taxes/etc are the responsibility of the winner.

Good luck, everyone!

Check out these NEW leather goods from Pad and Quill and you could win one of your choice!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.