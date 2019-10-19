App developer and AppleScript expert Niles Mitchell has published a video to Youtube, in which he successfully burns a CD using... an Apple Watch.

As absurd as that sounds, Mitchell uploaded a full video documenting the process. Granted, there's quite a few hoops to jump through. Essentially, Micthell used Rumpus, and FTP server app, and a web file manager. He sent an IP address to a web page containing a blank CD to himself in iMessage, Siri was used to create some blank folders. Then it was just a case of heading to the settings icon and selecting "Burn". Voila.

Still don't believe us, check out the full video below!