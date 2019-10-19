What you need to know
- A developer has managed to burn a CD using an Apple Watch.
- Niles Mitchell used Rumpus, an FTP server and a web file manager to accomplish the feat.
- This is not an advertised feature of the Apple Watch.
App developer and AppleScript expert Niles Mitchell has published a video to Youtube, in which he successfully burns a CD using... an Apple Watch.
As absurd as that sounds, Mitchell uploaded a full video documenting the process. Granted, there's quite a few hoops to jump through. Essentially, Micthell used Rumpus, and FTP server app, and a web file manager. He sent an IP address to a web page containing a blank CD to himself in iMessage, Siri was used to create some blank folders. Then it was just a case of heading to the settings icon and selecting "Burn". Voila.
Still don't believe us, check out the full video below!
Of course, this is not an advertised feature of the Apple Watch. Although I would love to see this make it to a "This Watch tells time" commercial.