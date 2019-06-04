The next big software update for the Apple Watch is watchOS 6, and while it won't be officially available for until the fall, the developer beta is out today, and people are already trying out some of the big new features. There's been lots of buzz about the new Noise app, cycle tracking, and activity trends, but here are some of the features you may have missed that are coming to watchOS 6!

Calculator

Yes, finally! No more pulling out your phone to calculate tips or split checks when you're you to dinner, you'll be able to do it right on your Apple Watch!

Voice Memos

Another small but might addition to Apple Watch with watchOS 6 is Voice Memos! If you want to take a note or leave your verbal reminder, you can now record a Voice Memo right on your Apple Watch. You can even listen to old voice memos and scroll through your earlier recordings all without having to pull on your iPhone.

Audiobooks

Last, but certainly not least, Apple is bringing Audiobooks to the Apple Watch for the first time with watchOS 6. You can listen to any audiobook you buy through Apple Books app right on your Apple Watch. You can even control playback and scroll through your purchased audiobooks.

Apple GymKit

Apple didn't even announce this feature during the keynote, but GymKit will get compatibility with cardio equipment from Octane Fitness, TRUE Fitness, and Woodway. This means if you happen to be at a gym with the new equipment from these manufacturers, you can sync up your Apple Watch to show the same heart rate and metric data across your equipment and your Apple Watch, giving you a better look at how your workout is going.

Siri searches on Apple Watch

Another minor, but useful quality of life improvement for the Apple Watch coming in watchOS 6 is now Siri search queries can display webpages results in full right on your Apple Watch!

