Pokémon Go: Mega Tyranitar Mega Raid guide

Mega Tyranitar is finally coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat and catch this highly anticipated Pokémon!

Who is Mega Tyranitar in Pokémon Go?

A pseudo-Legendary from the Johto region of Gen II, Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type known for its incredible power and destructive nature. In Pokémon Go, it has been a staple for many trainers over the years. In fact, even with all the new Legendary Pokémon and Mega Pokémon Niantic has added since its introduction to the game, Tyranitar and its Shadow variant are both still some of the best in both Dark and Rock types.

Now Mega Tyranitar has arrived and players are excited. Mega Tyranitar retains its typing and is highly ranked in both. As a Rock type, it doesn't deal damage as quickly as Mega Aerodactyl, but it has a lot more bulk so lasts much longer on the field. Both may eventually be beat out by Mega Diancie, but as a Mythical, Diancie will likely be limited to one per account and it is likely to have its Mega Evolution restricted even further. As a Dark type, no other Mega comes close.

Mega counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Tyranitar, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, Fairy, and Fighting. However, Fighting is a double weakness, so most of the recommended counters will benefit from a Fighting type Mega.

Mega Blaziken

Beat out only by Terrakion, Mega Blaziken is the best Mega Evolved Pokémon you could bring to this fight. It's a Fire and Fighting type, granting it resistances to Dark, Steel, and Fire type damage. When facing Mega Tyranitar, the best moveset for Blaziken is Counter and Focus Blast.

Mega Gallade

If you don't have enough Mega Energy for Blaziken, Mega Gallade is another great option. It's a Psychic and Fighting type, so the only useful resistance it brings to this fight is Rock, but it isn't weak to any of Tyranitar's moves either. Low Kick and Close Combat are the ideal moves for Gallade here.

Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny won't last nearly as long as Gallade or Blaziken and it won't do nearly as much damage, but its the only other option for boosting Fighting types. As a Normal and Fighting type, it resists Dark and Rock type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Your Lopunny should know Double Kick and Focus Blast to deal the most damage.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Top counters

Mega Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type with access to Rock, Dark, Steel, and Fire type moves. It has a whopping seven weaknesses, including Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, Fairy, and Fighting types; however, Fighting is a double weakness, so you'll want to focus your efforts there.

Terrakion

Best of the best, Legendary Sword of Justice Terrakion is the top counter for this raid, even beating out Mega and Shadow Pokémon. As a Rock and Fighting type, it resists Dark, Rock, and Fire type damage, while its weak against Steel type moves. Terrakion has had several runs in raids now, so most active players have at least one powered up and ready for this fight. Double Kick and Sacred Sword are its best moves, but if you can't spare an Elite TM, Close Combat still puts it in the top counters.

Keldeo

Another of the Swords of Justice, Keldeo is our next top counter. this Water and Fighting type resists all four of Tyranitar's attack types. Unfortunately, Keldeo was only available to players who completed a Special Research and is limited to one per account. If you have Keldeo, Low Kick and Sacred Sword are its best moves here.

Conkeldurr

Unovan native Conkeldurr is next on our list. This pure Fighting type has no weaknesses Tyranitar can exploit and it resists both Rock and Dark type damage. Although it is pricey to evolve, Conkeldurr benefits from Trade Evolution and it has been featured in events, so chances are you already have a couple. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the moves your Conkeldurr should know.

Lucario

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario is another great counter for Tyranitar. As a Steel and Fighting type, it takes super effective damage from Fire type moves, but it resists Rock, Dark, and Steel type damage. Lucario is limited to evolution only, but its first stage has been featured in eggs many times over the years, so many active players will have a few. Counter and Aura Sphere are Lucario's best moves here.

Machamp

Originally encountered in Kanto during Gen I, Machamp performs great against Tyranitar. It's a pure Fighting type, so it resists Dark and Rock while having no relevant weaknesses. Machamp is also super common, benefiting from Trade Evolution and having been featured in many events, including Community Day, so there's no good reason not to have a few. The best moveset for Machamp is Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Hariyama

From Gen III's Hoenn region, Hariyama performs well against Mega Tyranitar. It's another pure Fighting type, so it resists Rock and Dark type damage. Hariyama is also very common with its first stage having been featured in many events. If you're adding it to your team, your Hariyama should know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Cobalion

Another of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Cobalion is our next top counter. This Steel and Fighting type takes super effective damage from Fire type moves, but resists the rest of Tyranitar's attack types. Cobalion has seen many runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Double Kick and Sacred Sword is the moveset you're looking for, but if you don't have the Elite TM to spare, Counter puts it on par with the back ups.

Virizion

The last of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Virizion is another excellent choice here. It's a Grass and Fighting type, so Fire type moves hit for super effective damage, while it resists Rock and Dark type damage. Like the other Legendary Swords of Justice, Virizion has had several runs in raids, so you probably have at least one powered up. Double Kick and Sacred Sword are Virizion's best moves here, with Counter placing it in the back ups.

Breloom

Hoenn native Breloom is another great option for this fight. It's a Grass and Fighting type, so Fire type moves hit for super effective damage, but it resists Rock and Dark types. Breloom is also incredibly common and cheap to evolve. If you're adding it to your team, you want Counter and Dynamic Punch for Breloom's moves.

Galarian Zapdos

Last but not least is Galarian Zapdos. Unlike its Kantonian counterpart, Galarian Zapdos is a Fighting and Flying type, so its only useful resistance here is Dark, but it isn't weak to any of Tyranitar's moves either. Unfortunately, Galarian Zapdos can only be encountered using Daily Adventure Incense and it has a very small capture rate, so many players haven't even seen one, much less caught it. Still, if you have Galarian Zapdos, you'll want it to know Counter and Close Combat for this raid.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Buzzwole with Counter and Superpower

Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Bewear with Low Kick and Superpower

Togekiss with Hidden Power (Fighting) and Aura Sphere

Sneasler with Rock Smash and Close Combat

Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Pheromosa with Low Kick and Close Combat

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Super Power

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Fighting) and Focus Blast

Pangoro with Low Kick and Close Combat

Mienshao with Low Kick and Brick Break

Poliwrath with Rock Smash and Dynamic Punch

Crabominable with Rock Smash and Power-Up Punch

Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Haxorus with Counter and Surf

Sawk with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Poliwrath with Rock Smash and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Shadow Hitmonchan with Double Kick and Close Combat

Shadow Ursaluna with Rock Smash and High Horsepower

Note: Although there are few Shadow Pokémon recommended for this raid, Shadow Machamp, Shadow Hariyama, and Shadow Blaziken are plentiful and perform on par with other top counters.

More details

As this is a Mega Raid, the faster you beat it, the more Mega Energy you will earn, so larger parties are always preferred; however, they're no necessary here. While Mega Tyranitar is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its double weakness to Fighting type damage, it's not a super challenging raid. High level players with the best counters can duo this raid, but if you're lower level, you may want to aim for four or five players.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Tyranitar's Rock type move

Fog will boost its Dark type moves

Snow will boost its Steel type move, as well as Steel type counters

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost its Fire type move, as well as Grass and Ground type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost Fighting and Fairy type counters

Rain will boost Water and Bug type counters

Don't miss your chance to catch Mega Tyranitar in Pokémon Go!

