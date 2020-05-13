Water Damanged Apple Watch SeriesSource: iMore

  • An Apple Watch Series 4 has spent nine months underwater.
  • It was recovered and given to YouTuber JerryRigEverything.
  • He was able to bring it back to life after replacing a couple of parts.

Apple Watches are generally accepted to be fairly waterproof, but nobody really expects one to survive if it spends too long underwater. That didn't stop one gold-plated Apple Watch Series 4 from doing just that, although YouTuber JerryRigEverything did need to perform some slight surgery to get it up and running.

There's actually a story behind this watch. JerryRigEverything gold-plated it for the infamous Casey Neistat before giving it to fellow YouTuber Dan of "Whats Inside?" fame. Who promptly dropped it in a lake.

Nine months later, he found it and presented it to JerryRigEverything in the hope he could bring it back to life.

Of course, he could!

After replacing a dead battery, cleaning a few contacts, and installing a new 3D Touch layer, the Apple Watch is as good as new. Well, except for a new white-ish ring around the display. But that just adds to the character and the story in my opinion.

