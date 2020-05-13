What you need to know
- An Apple Watch Series 4 has spent nine months underwater.
- It was recovered and given to YouTuber JerryRigEverything.
- He was able to bring it back to life after replacing a couple of parts.
Apple Watches are generally accepted to be fairly waterproof, but nobody really expects one to survive if it spends too long underwater. That didn't stop one gold-plated Apple Watch Series 4 from doing just that, although YouTuber JerryRigEverything did need to perform some slight surgery to get it up and running.
There's actually a story behind this watch. JerryRigEverything gold-plated it for the infamous Casey Neistat before giving it to fellow YouTuber Dan of "Whats Inside?" fame. Who promptly dropped it in a lake.
Nine months later, he found it and presented it to JerryRigEverything in the hope he could bring it back to life.
Of course, he could!
After replacing a dead battery, cleaning a few contacts, and installing a new 3D Touch layer, the Apple Watch is as good as new. Well, except for a new white-ish ring around the display. But that just adds to the character and the story in my opinion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
$700 for Mac Pro wheels and they don't even work on a lousy skateboard
If you're buying Apple's $700 Mac Pro wheels the least you'd expect them to do is work as skateboard wheels. Right? Or not.
Apple encourages Chinese AirPods manufacturer to make iPhones
Apple is urging one of its Chinese AirPods manufacturing partners to invest in iPhone and MacBook production.
The iPhone 12 Flip is the hottest foldable ever and it isn't even real
A foldable iPhone is something that's almost inevitable at this point and if it's anything like this, it'll be amazing.
These are the best smart lights for gaming
Smart lights aren't just for the living room. They can also be used to amp up your gaming setup, whether you want to make your desk flashier or lights that react to the game you're playing. Here are some of our favorite options.