Last year, Google completely overhauled Google Fit with a much-needed update. It's been a great experience so far on Android, and as of April 24, it's now heading to iOS.

Similar to Google Fit on Android, the iOS app tracks your activity in two main categories — Heart Points and Move Minutes. Heart Points are earned for intensive workouts and Move Minutes add up throughout the day as you keep moving.

Your activity is synced to the Google Fit app whether you're using a Wear OS smartwatch or the Apple Watch. Similarly, Google says that you can connect Google Fit to the likes of Apple Health, Nike Run Club, Sleep Cycle, and more.

If you want to check it out for yourself, the Google Fit iOS app is available to download for free right now.

Download: Google Fit (free)

