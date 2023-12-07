Apple Watch holiday gift guide: present ideas for every budget

The best Apple Watch gifts are a mixture of brand-new watches, accessories, and everything in between. I got myself my very first Apple Watch just two years ago and it has already become one of my favorite Apple devices, due to how great it looks, how convenient it is, and how it encourages me to keep track of my exercise. It's the perfect device to complement my excellent iPhone 15 Pro Max, too.

If you're looking to get a gift for an Apple Watch fan or know someone who doesn't own one yet, we have a multitude of gift ideas, all at different price points to get that Apple fan in your life something great this year.

Now that the holidays are almost here, it is the perfect time to get gifts in advance. You don't want to leave it waiting until the last moment and, with these gift ideas, you don't need to.

The best Apple Watch to gift

Apple Watch SE 2 | $249 at Best Buy The Apple Watch SE has seen some upgrades over the previous model, including a new brighter screen and improved battery life. There's also a 'Low Power Mode feature which should help your battery last even longer. This was my Apple Watch choice for my partner, someone who benefits from its upgrade but doesn't need an always-on display or some extra features.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) | $429 $399 at Amazon Currently on sale, despite only launching a few months ago, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the perfect middle ground between the great price of the SE and the excellent features of the Ultra 2. If you want a bit of a more extravagant gift, this is a fantastic choice.



Best Under $50

EPULY stainless steel strap | $18.99 at Amazon Being one of the cheaper bands you can get on Amazon, the EPULY stainless steel strap comes in a range of colors and sizes, so there's something for every Apple Watch owner.

Apple Watch Band Stand | $19.99 at Amazon Over on Amazon, you can pick up a cheap and effective bandstand, that is made of a neutral-looking bamboo to show off all the pretty colors you can get bands in.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop| $99 $36.99 at Woot The Apple Watch Milanese Loop is gorgeous, and for $36.99 you'll be hard-pressed to find a more classy watch strap. I grabbed this alongside my partner's SE and they look great together.

Misxi case with tempered glass screen protector (For Series 6 and before) | $13.99 $9.96 at Amazon If the person you are buying for has a Series 6,5 or 4 Watch, this is a great little stocking stuffer that will compliment their wearable excellently.

Misxi 2 Pack Hard PC Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector (for Series 7 and after) — $9.96 at Amazon If you are buying for someone who has a Series 9, 8, 7, or Watch SE, this is the screen protector you want to buy. Being the #1 seller on Amazon and coming in a 2-pack for any mistakes in installation, it is sure to keep their fancy new watch safe.

Airtag | $29 $27 at Amazon Usually, the only AirTags deals are on the 4-pack, but at the moment you'll also save on the single which is the perfect companion to an Apple Watch, a device that is great at finding your iPhone. This deal might not seem like much, but it soon adds up if you want to buy several.

Best between $50-$150

Apple MagSafe Duo | $129 $98.50 at Amazon The Apple MagSafe Duo is great because it will charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch with two different pads. It's currently on sale and the MagSafe fast charging means your iPhone and Watch will be topped up in no time.

ESR 3-in-1 charger | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon The ESR 3-in-1 charger is a convenient little stand capable of charging an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time and it even comes with an adjustable stand for displaying the phone. It isn't sold directly by Apple so doesn't have the looks and convenient size of the Duo but it's an excellent choice for someone with all three Apple devices.

Best above $150

AirPods Pro 2 | $197.02 at Amazon Though it may not seem like an obvious choice initially, the ability to pair your AirPods Pro 2 with your Watch to play downloaded songs and podcasts is excellent, especially on the go. The new AirPods Pro 2 comes with a whole host of upgrades over the previous model, including better noise canceling, improved transparency modes, and a new case with a lanyard strap.

Apple Watch Metal Link| $349 $179 at Woot This beautiful Metal Link for the Apple Watch is one of the most expensive Watch bands Apple offers, and with $170 off, it's a fantastic deal. It looks wonderful and the link system makes it easy to adjust and easier to clean.

Looking for more gift ideas?

If you're buying for an Apple fan and looking or a little more, we have the best gift ideas for all current Apple devices below.