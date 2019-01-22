Coach just released its brand-new winter lineup of Apple Watch bands . As of now, the new bands are available online, though typically they're only available in very limited quantities. That means if one catches your eye, you may want to snatch it up before somebody else does.

There's a new textured Apple Watch Strap with Tea Rose Applique in Chalk, though you can also choose from the previously-available Black and Crystal styles. There are a few available exclusively online as well. The Chalk band is similar to the previously-released Chalk Tea Flower style, though the appliques have been rearranged and the band is now available in 42mm. It sells for $175 and can be found in most Coach stores as well as online.

For a simpler look, there are three new versions of the Coach Apple Watch Strap. Choose from Fatigue, an online-exclusive army green, Jasper, a rusty red, and LT Blush, a flushed pink. These are going for $150.

The Tea Rose Applique and Fatigue styles are available in 42mm, while Jasper and LT Blush are up for grabs in 38mm.

Lacking in the Apple Watch department? The Series 4 is discounted to $393 at Amazon today. Oh, and if three digits is much too much for an Apple Watch band, fret not. Some of the Best Apple Watch Bands are less than $10.

