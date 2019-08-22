A new report from Bloomberg details what we can expect from Apple this coming fall. Most of the points Mark Gurman and Debby Wu mention are ones we've already heard about, but it is yet another confirmation for some of these anticipated upgrades.

The majority of the breakdown focuses on the iPhone, but we're taking a look at everything else: Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and Mac. Let's start with the iPad.

iPad Pro and iPad

Apple has already started to roll out major iPad announcements this year with the iPad mini and the return of the iPad Air. Now it is setting its sights on upgrading the existing iPad Pros and entry-level iPad. The iPad Pros will get a spec bump with the A13 processor and better cameras, but the big upgrade is coming to the regular iPad model. The low-end iPad will now feature a 10.2-inch display that will replace the current 9.7-inch model.

Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod

Not much is expected to change with the Apple Watch Series 5, but Bloomberg does mention it'll get the new ceramic and titanium cases we've been hearing about lately.

On the AirPods side, Bloomberg's expectations are much more exciting, though we won't see them until next year. It notes that "Apple is working on new AirPods that are likely to be more expensive than the current $159 model." These new AirPods will offer water resistance and noise cancellation.

The HomePod sees the same story as the new AirPods. A new version is in the works, but it won't see the light of day until 2020. According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a cheaper model that could come with two tweeters (as "a type of loudspeaker") instead of the seven the current version offers.

MacBook Pro and Mac Pro

Over with the Macs, Bloomberg continued to expand on reports we've already heard about the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro. It'll feature a brand new design paving way for the bigger display and throw in a new scissor keyboard among other things.

Apple will also begin selling the Mac Pro and the 32-inch XDR Pro Display in the fall. It announced both products at WWDC 2019 in June.

Just about every point Bloomberg hits are ones we've already heard before, but it is good to get some extra confirmation. Apple's first event will take place in September, which is when it'll begin announcing some of these new products.