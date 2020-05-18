The world is not short of ways to hold and then charge an Apple Watch with tons of accessories doing exactly that. But none are as unique as this 3D-printed hand that will wear your watch while you sleep.

Fans of The Addams Family will immediately think of the infamous Thing character that's nothing more than a hand. And while the Redditor who shared this doesn't mention Thing specifically, I find it hard to believe I'm the only one seeing it.

Unfortunately, you can't buy this particular Apple Watch charger. But anyone who has a 3D printer can get the stuff needed to make their own if they want to. And yes, the angle this holds your Apple Watch at makes it perfect for Nightstand mode!

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to buy a 3D printer and put these in every room of the house without telling my kids first.