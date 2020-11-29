What you need to know
- The Apple Watch has been credited with saving another life.
- Zachary Zies' watch alerted him of an irregular heart rate that prompted him to seek medical care.
Reported by NBC 24 News in Ohio, the Apple Watch has once again been credited with detecting a serious condition and potentially saving a life.
Zachary Zies, a 25-year-old resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, has been in a wheelchair since middle school battling Friedreich's ataxia, an autosomal-recessive genetic disease that causes issues with walking and impaired speech. The Ohio State graduate was wearing his Apple Watch when it suddenly alerted him that his resting heart rate had shot up to 210 beats per minute.
"The Apple Watch was pretty much telling me something is up, and you need to go in and get help to see what's actually wrong."
When he got to the doctors, they found out that he needed an arterial ablation to correct an arterial flutter. The procedure was able to bring his heart rate back to a normal level and Zies says that he is about 90% recovered now.
The latest watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, includes Blood Oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and the ability to take an ECG.
There are tons of stories like Zachary's, where the Apple Watch has played a role in alerting someone of a potential issue or alerting emergency responders and loved ones that someone may need help. Apple has made a couple of films to highlight some of these people's stories, which you can check out below:
Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!
You haven't lived until you've used a third-party Twitter app like Aviary. You want to live, don't you?
Apple's Black Friday iPhone SE sale essentially makes the price $290
The iPhone SE is already an incredible price, even without any discounts, but with Apple's Black Friday sale, you can get one for a song.
Which AirPods should you buy on Black Friday?
Thinking of buying AirPods for Black Friday but can't decide which ones you should get? I've got some advice that should help you decide.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.