Reported by NBC 24 News in Ohio, the Apple Watch has once again been credited with detecting a serious condition and potentially saving a life.

Zachary Zies, a 25-year-old resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, has been in a wheelchair since middle school battling Friedreich's ataxia, an autosomal-recessive genetic disease that causes issues with walking and impaired speech. The Ohio State graduate was wearing his Apple Watch when it suddenly alerted him that his resting heart rate had shot up to 210 beats per minute.

"The Apple Watch was pretty much telling me something is up, and you need to go in and get help to see what's actually wrong."

When he got to the doctors, they found out that he needed an arterial ablation to correct an arterial flutter. The procedure was able to bring his heart rate back to a normal level and Zies says that he is about 90% recovered now.

The latest watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, includes Blood Oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and the ability to take an ECG.

There are tons of stories like Zachary's, where the Apple Watch has played a role in alerting someone of a potential issue or alerting emergency responders and loved ones that someone may need help.