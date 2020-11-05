Halloween 2020 has wrapped up in Pokémon Go, so it's time for the next event: Animation Week 2020. This event is celebrating the continuing adventures of Ash and Goh in Pokémon Journeys. There will be pleny of Raids, Eggs, Research, and of course Pokémon! We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event! What is the Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020? Beginning on November 6, 2020, Animation Week is a week long event celebrating the current Pokémon series, Pokémon Journeys. Some of the things you'll have to look forward to include: World Cap Pikachu* will be spawning in the wild with the potential to be Shiny.

From Thursday, November 5, 2020 through Monday, November 16, Lugia* will be returning to Legendary Raids with the event exclusive move attack Aeroblast.

A new Timed Research line inspired by Pokémon Journeys will be available.

Scyther* and Goh will be appearing as a special Snapshot Surprise.

Goh inspired avatar items are available in the Style Shop. Raids for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids during the week: Ivysaur

Pinsir*

Snorlax*

Golurk

Lugia* Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are marked with an asterisk. Wild Pokémon for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020

Addtionally, the following Pokémon will be spawning more in the wild during the week: Bulbasaur*

World Hat Pikachu*

Spearow

Paras

Meowth*

Psyduck*

Exeggcute*

Cubone*

Scyther*

Dratini*

Cyndaquil*

Wurmple*

Piplup*

Croagunk* Eggs for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 KM Friend Eggs collected during the week: Cubone*

Pichu*

Mantyke

Riolu* Timed Research for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020