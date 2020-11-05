Halloween 2020 has wrapped up in Pokémon Go, so it's time for the next event: Animation Week 2020. This event is celebrating the continuing adventures of Ash and Goh in Pokémon Journeys. There will be pleny of Raids, Eggs, Research, and of course Pokémon! We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event!
What is the Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020?
Beginning on November 6, 2020, Animation Week is a week long event celebrating the current Pokémon series, Pokémon Journeys. Some of the things you'll have to look forward to include:
- World Cap Pikachu* will be spawning in the wild with the potential to be Shiny.
- From Thursday, November 5, 2020 through Monday, November 16, Lugia* will be returning to Legendary Raids with the event exclusive move attack Aeroblast.
- A new Timed Research line inspired by Pokémon Journeys will be available.
- Scyther* and Goh will be appearing as a special Snapshot Surprise.
- Goh inspired avatar items are available in the Style Shop.
Raids for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020
The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids during the week:
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are marked with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020
Addtionally, the following Pokémon will be spawning more in the wild during the week:
- Bulbasaur*
- World Hat Pikachu*
- Spearow
- Paras
- Meowth*
- Psyduck*
- Exeggcute*
- Cubone*
- Scyther*
- Dratini*
- Cyndaquil*
- Wurmple*
- Piplup*
- Croagunk*
Eggs for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 KM Friend Eggs collected during the week:
Timed Research for Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020
Animation Week features a special Timed Research. As a reminder, this Research is set up similar to Special Research with several sequential steps each comprised of three tasks; however, it can only be completed during the event. If you don't finish, you will not be able to continue after the end of the event. The rewards for completing this Timed Research are pretty great, including Evolution Items, Pokémon encounters, and even Mega Venusaur Energy! Fortunately, the tasks are all fairly easy to complete.
Step One
- Catch five Pokémon for three Razz Berries.
- Transfer a Pokémon for three Super Potions.
- Make three Nice Throws for five PokéBalls.
Completion Rewards: World Hat Pikachu encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Two
- Battle another Trainer for three Hyper Potions.
- Battle in a Raid for three Revives.
- Win a Raid for an Incense.
Completion Rewards: Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Three
- Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for 20 Mega Venusaur Energy.
- Catch two Pokémon with Weather Boost for 20 Mega Venusaur Energy.
- Catch three Grass type Pokémon for 20 Mega Venusaur Energy.
Completion Rewards: Ivysaur encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Four
- Give your Buddy Pokémon three treats for five Razz Berries.
- Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon for five Pinap Berries.
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for five Nanab Berries.
Completion Rewards: Snorlax encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Five
- Catch three Bug type Pokémon for three Pinap Berries.
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon for three Great Balls.
- Make an Excellent Throw for a Venonat encounter.
Completion Rewards: Scyther encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Six
- Battle in a Gym two times for a Fast TM.
- Win a Gym battle for a Hariyama encounter.
- Battle another Trainer for three Super Potions.
Completion Rewards: Charged TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Seven
- Hatch an Egg for a Tentacool encounter.
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms for a Piplup encounter.
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms for a Croagunk encounter.
Completion Rewards: Psyduck encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Eight
- Make three Nice Throws in a row for a Cyndaquil encounter.
- Catch one Flying type Pokémon for for a Hoothoot encounter.
- Purify one Shadow Pokémon for a Lucky Egg.
Completion Rewards: Fearow encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Nine
- Evolve three Pokémon for a Silver Pinap Berry.
- Power up three Pokémon for a Dratini encounter.
- Transfer five Pokémon for a Dewgong encounter.
Completion Rewards: Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Ten
- Catch five Pokémon for 10 Ultra Balls.
- Make three Great Throws for a Magnemite encounter.
- Battle in a Raid for three Max Revives.
Completion Rewards: Gengar Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.
Step Eleven
- Auto Completed for 1,000 XP.
- Auto Completed for 1,000 XP.
- Auto Completed for 1,000 XP.
Completion Rewards: World Hat Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP.
Questions about Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Animation Week 2020 event? What part of this event are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Portable Battery Packs so your phone stays charged on your journey to become a Pokémon Master!
