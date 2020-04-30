Altered Forme Giratina is coming back to Legendary Raids for one week only in Pokémon Go! To celebrate the new Remote Raid Passes, you'll be able to challenge this Legendary Ghost and Dragon type from Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1 pm PST until Tuesday, May 12, at 1 pm. This Raid isn't super hard to beat but can be pretty resource intensive (gotta revive all those Dragons.) Fortunately, we have everything you need to know for taking on Giratina-A in Pokémon Go! Who is Giratina, and what is its Altered Forme? Originally from the Pokémon world, Giratina is a Legendary Pokémon who was banished to a reverse dimension known as the Distortion World because of its violent nature. Giratina can still cross dimensions at will, but the gravity of the real world forces it to take on its Altered Forme. Sometimes seen in cemeteries, Giratina is fiercely defensive of the Distortion World and will battle any Pokémon or person across dimensions should they bring harm to its home. While the Altered Forme Giratina isn't quite the powerhouse its Origin Forme is, it's still an incredibly powerful Dragon and Ghost type Pokémon that you will want in your roster. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo What are the best counters? As a Ghost and Dragon type, Giratina has five different weaknesses: Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy. Although any Dragon type you bring into battle will also be weak to Giratina's Dragon type moves, some of the strongest Pokémon in the game are Dragon types, so expect to see a lot of them on our recommended list. Rayquaza

Source: The Pokemon Company

The strongest Dragon type in the game, the Legendary Dragon and Flying type Rayquaza should definitely be on your team for this Raid. It will take double damage should Giratina have its Dragon type moves or the Rock type Ancient Power, but Rayquaza's total damage output more than makes up for it. Unfortunately, Rayquaza has had pretty limited availability, so only hardcore players are going to be able to bring in a whole team of them. Still, if you have it, Dragon Tail and Outrage is the moveset you're looking for. Salamence

Source: The Pokémon Company

A psuedo-Legendary Dragon and Flying type, Salamence is a fair bit easier to get than Rayquaza and an excellent counter for Giratina. The gen III final evolution of Bagon is also weak to Dragon and Rock type moves, but will be dealing super effective damage with Dragon Tail and Outrage the whole time. Having been the subject of a Community Day, plenty of Trainers have a few they can add to their team for this Raid. Palkia

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Legendary Pokémon with limited availability, Palkia is a Water and Dragon type. It will still take super effective damage from Giratina's Dragon type moves, but it only takes normal damage from the Rock or Ghost type moves. You probably can't make a whole team of Palkia, but if you are bringing it along, the ideal moveset is Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor. Garchomp

Source: The Pokémon Company

A gen IV psuedo-Legendary, Garchomp is the Dragon and Ground type final evolution of Gible. Because of its secondary Ground typing, Garchomp takes reduced damage from Giratina's Ancient Power. Gible can be a little tough to come by, so you might not have a fully powered up Garchomp, but if you do, Dragon Tail and Outrage are the moves you want it to know. Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Dark type Darkrai has been made available a few times since its introduction during the 2019 Halloween Event. It is a hard hitter as the strongest Dark type in the game and will make quick work of Giratina. It is resistant to Ghost type moves, and takes normal damage from both Dragon and Rock type moves, making it far more durable overall than the Dragon type counters. If you're bringing Darkrai to this Raid, Snarl paired with Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse work well. Haxorus

Source: The Pokémon Company

A pure Dragon type introduced in gen V, Haxorus, is the final evolution of Axew. It takes double damage from Dragon type moves, but can withstand Ghost, and Rock type moves well enough. Axew aren't super easy to come by, so you probably don't have a ton of this Pokémon, but if you do, it is a solid counter for Giratina. The ideal moveset for this Raid is Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Dragonite

Source: The Pokémon Company

Despite its status as a psuedo-Legendary, Dragonite has been made available in a number of ways since the start of Pokémon Go. Most players can build whole teams of this Dragon and Flying type after its Community Day and its Special Research. It takes super effective damage from Rock and Dragon type moves, so don't expect it to last terribly long, but with Dragon Tail and either Outrage or Draco Meteor, it will take a significant chunk out of Giratina's health before it faints. Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

Yet another Legendary on the list, Latios is Dragon and Psychic type introduced in gen III. Giratina's Ghost and Dragon type moves will do double damage, but it only takes normal damage from the Rock type Ancient Power. If you're bringing any Latios to the Raid, you'll want it to know Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw. Mewtwo

Source: The Pokemon Company

The first to be featured in EX-Raids, Legendary Psychic type Mewtwo has been around for a fair bit, and yet some players still only have one. Still, if you happen to have a strong Shadow Ball Mewtwo, you'll be glad you included it in your team. Paired with the fast move Psycho Cut, Mewtwo's Shadow Ball will deal super effective damage to Giratina, and because it is a pure Psychic type, the only moves you really need to worry about are Ghost type. Giratina Origin Forme

Source: The Pokémon Company