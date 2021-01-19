Mega Evolution has come to Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids. The latest Mega Raid has been released and it's Mega Ampharos. This will be a tough Raid, but we here at iMore know everything you need to know to beat this Mega Raid and get your own Mega Ampharos. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Ampharos?

Originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Ampharos is an Electric type that doesn't much resemble the sheep-like Mareep and Flaaffy it evolves from. However, when it Mega Evolves, Mega Ampharos regains some of its fluff. In addition to a fluffy mane and tail, Mega Ampharos also gains a Dragon typing, making it one of only three Pokémon with Electric and Dragon typing. Additionally, its first stage, Mareep, was the star of a Community Day, meaning most players have at least one or two and plenty of Candy to power it up. Although Mega Charizard X makes for a better Dragon type Mega Evolution, Mega Ampharos is one of only two Electric type Mega Evolutions and the only one in Pokémon Go so far.

What are the best counters?

As an Electric and Dragon type, Mega Ampharos is weak to Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy type attacks, and resists Flying, Steel, Fire, Grass, Water, and Electric type attacks. It is capable of dealing Electric, Rock, and Fighting type damage. Lacking any Dragon type moves, your best bet is to focus on Dragon type counters.

Garchomp

The best non-Shadow counter for Mega Ampharos is Garchomp, a Dragon and Ground type pseudo-Legendary from Gen IV. Although its first stage isn't super common otherwise, Gible has been featured in Eggs, Events, and Raids, so many players have at least one Garchomp already powered up. As a Dragon and Ground type, Garchomp resists Mega Ampharos' Electric and Rock type attacks, and brings no relevant weaknesses to this fight. Dragon Tail and Outrage is the moveset you'll want your Garchomp to know.

Zekrom

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom performs very well in this Raid. As the only other Dragon and Electric type in Pokémon Go, Zekrom takes quarter damage from Electric type attacks and brings no relevant weaknesses to this fight. Unfortunately, this Legendary Pokémon was released in the middle of a global pandemic and so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have it, you'll want your Zekrom to know Dragon Breath and Outrage for this Mega Raid.

Haxorus

Originally discovered in the Unova Region of Gen V, Haxorus is the final evolution of Axew. Axew is quite uncommon in Pokémon Go and so many players still don't have a good Haxorus already powered up. As a pure Dragon type, Haxorus resists Mega Ampharos' Electric type attacks and brings no relevant weaknesses to this Raid. Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw is the moveset you'll want your Haxorus to know for this Mega Raid.

Rayquaza

No list of Dragon type counters would be complete without the king of Dragons itself, Rayquaza. A Flying and Dragon type, Rayquaza resists Mega Ampharos' Fighting type attacks, but takes super effective damage from its Rock type attack. Having been featured in a number of events and Raids, most players have at least one or two already powered up for this fight. If you're bringing Rayquaza to this Mega Raid, you'll want Dragon Tail for its fast move and Outrage for its charged attack.

Salamence

Another pseudo-Legendary Dragon, Salamence is the final evolution of Gen III's Bagon. As Bagon has been featured in Eggs, Raids, several Events, including a Community Day, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least a couple Salamence already powered up. Salamence takes half damage from Fighting and double damage from Rock. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the moves you'll want your Salamence to know for this Mega Raid.

Palkia

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Pearl, Palkia performs quite well in this Raid. As a Water and Dragon type, it has no relevant weaknesses or resistances for this Mega Raid, and with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor, it can deal super effective damage against Mega Ampharos. It's only had two runs in Raids, but if you have one powered up, it will serve you well in this fight.

Dragonite

The Gen I pseudo-Legendary, Dragonite is a great choice for this Mega Raid. Having been around since the beginning of Pokémon Go, featured in a number of events, including a Community Day, in Special Research, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, there is just no good reason not to have an entire team of Dragonite already powered up. As a Dragon and Flying type, it resists Fighting, while taking double damage from Rock. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moveset for this Raid, but Dragon Claw, Dragon Breath, Dragon Tail, or Draco Meteor could all work well if you don't have the TMs to spare.

Dialga

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Diamond, Dialga performs quite well in this Raid. As a Steel and Dragon type, Dialga resists Rock and Electric type attacks, but takes double damage from Fighting. Like Palkia, Dialga has only had two runs in Raids, but if you have it, you'll want it to know Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor for this Mega Raid.

Latios

Another Legendary on the list, Latios was originally discovered in the Hoenn region of Gen III. This Legendary Pokémon has been available several times over, so most Trainers have plenty of Candy to power it up. As a Dragon and Psychic type, Latios resists both Fighting and Electric type attacks and has no weaknesses Mega Ampharos can exploit. Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw are the ideal moveset for this fight.

Reshiram

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram makes for a great counter to Mega Ampharos. Reshiram has only had one run in Raids and that was during a global pandemic, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have Reshiram, this Dragon and Fire type resists Electric type attacks, but takes double damage from Rock. Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know for this fight.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Groudon with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Mega Charizard X with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run

Latias with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Giratina Origin Forme with Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse

Alolan Exeggutor with Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Blizzard

Golurk with Mud Slap and Earth Power

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Flygon with Dragon Tail and Earth Power

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Note: Shadow Dragonite and Shadow Salamence outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Flygon also perform on par with the other best counters. If you are able to coordinate the use of Mega Abomasnow, Shadow Weavile and other Ice type counters will perform better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Ampharos in Pokémon Go?

While two top level players with the best counters can technically beat Mega Ampharos, it is an extremely difficult Raid to duo. Additionally, the more players you Raid with, the faster you can complete the battle, and the more Mega Energy you will be rewarded with, so I recommend tackling this Raid with as many players as you can safely gather. However, if you cannot safely coordinate with other players, you should be able to win with four Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Ampharos' Electric type attacks.

Cloudy Weather will boost its Fighting type attacks and your Fairy type counters.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost its Rock type attacks.

Windy Weather will boost your Dragon type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Ground type counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Ampharos in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on this Mega Raid? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?