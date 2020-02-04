Starting Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Tornadus, the Cyclone Pokémon, will be taking over Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. This Gen V Legendary Pokémon is part of the Forces of Nature, a trio of Legendary Pokémon also known as the Legendary Genies. These three Pokémon have two different formes each, an Incarnate forme and a Therian Forme. Tornadus will be available for three weeks, finishing up on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1 PM PST and will likely be followed by Thundurus. Tornadus is a pure Flying type in either forme so Electric, Rock, and Ice types are going to serve you best here.
Who is Tornadus and what are the Forces of Nature?
Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.
What are the best counters?
The biggest concern you have when facing Tornadus is the potential for the Charged Move: Grass Knot. Grass Knot deals super effective damage on Rock types, so until you know its moveset, Electric and Ice types are a safer bet against Tornadus. The best counters include:
Raikou
The best Electric type in the game, Raikou has been available enough times that most players have at least one or two in their roster. Raikou is bulky enough to last a while in this fight and it has a better movepool than Zapdos. Its resistance to Flying type Attacks is also a big plus. You'll want your Raikou to know the Fast Move, Thunder Shock and the Charged Move, Wild Charge.
Magnezone
Magnezone isn't quite as great an Electric type as Raikou or even Zapdos, but it has access to Wild Charge and is resistant to Flying, Grass, and Normal types, meaning only Tornadus' Dark type Moveset will do full damage to Magnezone. On top of that, it's the final evolution of a common Gen I Pokémon, so readily accessible. In this Raid, you'll want Spark and Wild Charge for your Magenzone's moveset.
Zapdos
Not nearly as bulky as Raikou and lacking Wild Charge, Zapdos isn't the first choice in this Raid. Still, it has a higher Attack stat and it has been available for longer and more frequently. It also has a resistance to Grass type Moves, giving an added bonus if your Tornadus knows Grass Knot. If you're bringing Zapdos into this battle, you want Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt for your moveset.
Terrakion
Relatively new to Pokémon Go, Terrakion has only had one round of Legendary Raids, so you might not have it. Still, it is resistant to Tornadus' Dark and Normal type Moves, but Grass Knot will devastate this particular Sword of Justice. If you happen to have one or two, Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you're looking for.
Tyranitar
Resistant to Dark, Flying, and Normal type moves, Grass Knot is the only potential problem for Tyranitar in this Raid. Having had the Community Day Treatment and having been in Raids, most players have a few Tyranitar as well. If you're sure your Tornadus does not have Grass Knot, a team of Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge will win this Raid for you.
Mamoswine
Being a Ground/Ice type, Mamoswine will take added damage against Grass Knot. However, any other moveset and Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche will hold up well against Tornadus. Having had the Community Day treatment, most players have a few Mamoswine in their roster making them a great counter option.
Alolan Golem
An Electric/Rock type, an Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge will serve well in a Tornadus Raid. It is resistant to Flying and Normal type moves, but still weak against Grass type attacks. This is another Pokémon who works great as long as Tornadus doesn't have Grass Knot, and being readily available, many players could build a team with just this Pokémon.
Rhyperior
Rhyperior has great stats and a great movepool, but like so many other counters for Tornadus, it is weak to Grass type. With a resistance to Flying and Normal type moves, it's perfect if you're not facing Grass Knot. It's also the final evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, so you probably have a few already. You'll want your Rhyperior to know Smack Down and Stone Edge for this Raid.
Electivire
Another readily available Sinnoh Evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge will serve well against Tornadus. While the only resistance Electivire brings is Flying type, it's not weak against Grass, so it can hold its own should Tornadus have Grass Knot.
Glaceon
Glaceon brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this Raid, but with Frost Breath and Avalanche, it can certainly hold its own against the Cyclone Pokémon. On top of that, Grass Knot won't completely devastate the Ice type "Eeveelution". Unfortunately, Glaceon are pretty limited, requiring Glacial Lure Mods to Evolve.
Back ups?
If you cannot make a full team out of the top ten recommended Pokémon, there are still some good back up options. Just keep in mind that Grass Knot is still going to tear through a few of these and you'll probably need a bigger Raid party if you're relying on any of the backup counters.
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt
- Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge
- Weaville with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Thunder
- Jolteon with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
- Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact
- Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard
How many players does it take to beat Tornadus?
While top-level players with the best possible counters, favorable Weather conditions, and ideal movesets can take on Tornadus with three players, there is a lot of variance to this particular Raid. Windy Weather will boost Tornadus' Flying type moves, Foggy Weather will boost its Dark type moves, Partly Cloudy Weather will boost its Normal type move, and Sunny/Clear Skies will boost its devastating Grass Knot. Meanwhile, Rainy Weather will boost your Electric types, Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock types, and Snow will boost your Ice types. If you have unfavorable Weather, are going up against Grass Knot, or just happen to be lower-level players, it could take as many as nine Trainers to take on Tornadus.
Questions?
Any questions about taking on Tornadus? Any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
Watch a pro use a Mac Pro to own Ensemble Pro, Logic Pro, and Pro Tools
The Mac Pro is a powerful beast, but it's difficult to visualize what it's capable of. Until you watch videos like this.
New iPhone 9 concept ad reminds us how gorgeous Jet Black was
If all the rumors are true we can expect iPhone 9 in the coming months. This new concept ad shows what we can look forward to.
Kuo lowers iPhone shipment expectations because of coronavirus impact
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reduced his iPhone shipment forecast by 10% over concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will impact the phone's production.
The best charging docks for Poké Ball Plus
We've rounded up the best Poké Ball Plus charging docks for you to pick from. See which one fits you best.