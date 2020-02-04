Starting Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Tornadus, the Cyclone Pokémon, will be taking over Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. This Gen V Legendary Pokémon is part of the Forces of Nature, a trio of Legendary Pokémon also known as the Legendary Genies. These three Pokémon have two different formes each, an Incarnate forme and a Therian Forme. Tornadus will be available for three weeks, finishing up on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1 PM PST and will likely be followed by Thundurus. Tornadus is a pure Flying type in either forme so Electric, Rock, and Ice types are going to serve you best here. Who is Tornadus and what are the Forces of Nature?

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers. What are the best counters? The biggest concern you have when facing Tornadus is the potential for the Charged Move: Grass Knot. Grass Knot deals super effective damage on Rock types, so until you know its moveset, Electric and Ice types are a safer bet against Tornadus. The best counters include: Raikou

The best Electric type in the game, Raikou has been available enough times that most players have at least one or two in their roster. Raikou is bulky enough to last a while in this fight and it has a better movepool than Zapdos. Its resistance to Flying type Attacks is also a big plus. You'll want your Raikou to know the Fast Move, Thunder Shock and the Charged Move, Wild Charge. Magnezone

Magnezone isn't quite as great an Electric type as Raikou or even Zapdos, but it has access to Wild Charge and is resistant to Flying, Grass, and Normal types, meaning only Tornadus' Dark type Moveset will do full damage to Magnezone. On top of that, it's the final evolution of a common Gen I Pokémon, so readily accessible. In this Raid, you'll want Spark and Wild Charge for your Magenzone's moveset. Zapdos

Not nearly as bulky as Raikou and lacking Wild Charge, Zapdos isn't the first choice in this Raid. Still, it has a higher Attack stat and it has been available for longer and more frequently. It also has a resistance to Grass type Moves, giving an added bonus if your Tornadus knows Grass Knot. If you're bringing Zapdos into this battle, you want Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt for your moveset. Terrakion

Relatively new to Pokémon Go, Terrakion has only had one round of Legendary Raids, so you might not have it. Still, it is resistant to Tornadus' Dark and Normal type Moves, but Grass Knot will devastate this particular Sword of Justice. If you happen to have one or two, Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you're looking for. Tyranitar

Resistant to Dark, Flying, and Normal type moves, Grass Knot is the only potential problem for Tyranitar in this Raid. Having had the Community Day Treatment and having been in Raids, most players have a few Tyranitar as well. If you're sure your Tornadus does not have Grass Knot, a team of Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge will win this Raid for you. Mamoswine

Being a Ground/Ice type, Mamoswine will take added damage against Grass Knot. However, any other moveset and Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche will hold up well against Tornadus. Having had the Community Day treatment, most players have a few Mamoswine in their roster making them a great counter option. Alolan Golem

An Electric/Rock type, an Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge will serve well in a Tornadus Raid. It is resistant to Flying and Normal type moves, but still weak against Grass type attacks. This is another Pokémon who works great as long as Tornadus doesn't have Grass Knot, and being readily available, many players could build a team with just this Pokémon. Rhyperior

Rhyperior has great stats and a great movepool, but like so many other counters for Tornadus, it is weak to Grass type. With a resistance to Flying and Normal type moves, it's perfect if you're not facing Grass Knot. It's also the final evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, so you probably have a few already. You'll want your Rhyperior to know Smack Down and Stone Edge for this Raid. Electivire

Another readily available Sinnoh Evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge will serve well against Tornadus. While the only resistance Electivire brings is Flying type, it's not weak against Grass, so it can hold its own should Tornadus have Grass Knot. Glaceon

