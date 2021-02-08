As we get closer to the 25th Anniversay of Pokémon, Pokémon Go is about to lay down the biggest challenge yet. For one day only, Trainers will have the chance to catch, hatch, battle, and trade for every single Gen I Pokémon. Although all of these Pokémon have been available at some point before, this will be the first opportunity to encounter some of their Shiny variants, as well as the first chance to catch them all in a single day. This event is unlike anything else Niantic has done and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win it! Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped to take on this massive challenge. Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

On Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9 AM to 9 PM local time, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event will challenge Trainers to catch every single Gen I Pokémon, from Bulbasaur to Mewtwo in a single day. If you can catch 'em all, you'll earn yourself a chance at a Shiny Mew. Every single Gen I Pokémon will have its Shiny variant available as well, some for the first time in Pokémon Go. This event will be feature two versions, requiring players to work together to reach the goal of 150 Pokémon in one day. There will be special Raids, Special Research, and more. All new Shiny Pokémon

Promising to unlock the Shiny versions of all Gen I Pokémon, there will be some previously unavailble Shiny Pokémon for this event. These include: Spearow

Fearow

Paras

Parasect

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Ditto

Snorlax

Mew Although all 151 of the Pokémon found in Gen I will be available as Shiny, only certain species will see increased Shiny rates and which Shiny Pokémon you'll encounter are partially determined by which version of the ticket you choose. Two different versions

New to this event, players will be required to select one of two versions when purchasing a ticket. Based on the original Pokémon games, there is a Red version and a Green version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto. While your experience will be largely the same, there are a few version specific Pokémon, as well as different Pokémon which will see increased Shiny rates. Both versions will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny starters, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, and Pidgey. Red Version

As with the original Pokémon Red game, if you select the Red version for your Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket, you will be able to attract the following exclusive Pokémon with incense: Ekans

Oddish

Mankey

Growlithe

Scyther

Electabuzz Red version will also increase the chances of encountering the following Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pidgey

Ekans

Pikachu

Nidoran ♀

Oddish

Diglett

Mankey

Growlithe

Ponyta

Shellder

Drowzee

Krabby

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Scyther

Electabuzz

Eevee

Kabuto

Dratini Green Version

As with the original Pokémon Green, if you select the Green version for your Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket, you will be able to attract the following exclusive Pokémon with incense: Sandshrew

Vulpix

Meowth

Bellsprout

Magmar

Pinsir Green version will also increase the chances of encountering the following Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pidgey

Pikachu

Sandshrew

Nidoran ♂

Vulpix

Meowth

Psyduck

Bellsprout

Geodude

Exeggcute

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Tangela

Horsea

Magmar

Pinsir

Eevee

Omanyte

Dratini Legendary Raids