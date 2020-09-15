What you need to know
- Apple just announced a ton of products and services.
- Missed it? No problem!
- You can stream the whole thing now.
Apple just announced all kinds of things ranging from an all-new Apple Watch Series 6 to a services bundle called Apple One. And even though we watched it all live, not everyone could. For those people Apple has the whole stream ready to go – all you need to do is sit back and relax.
You can watch the video on Apple's events website or YouTube, whichever takes your fancy.
Just remember, whichever method you choose you should probably have your credit card handy. Or hide it, depending on how you're feeling!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fight Crab review: A hilarious idea bogged down by bad controls
Fight Crab is an underwater fighting game where crustaceans wield knives, guns, and other weapons. It's a big hit on PC, but is the Nintendo Switch port any good? Find out in our review.
Apple Watch Series 6, SE spotted on B&H website
B&H has listed the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 on its homepage ahead of the September 15 Apple event, all but confirming the lineup.
The 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 has more holes than you'll know what to do with
Got something that needs to be plugged into your Mac but don't have anywhere to plug it? This will probably do the trick.
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here's the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.