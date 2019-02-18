It's 2019, so of course we are all charging our watches every day because smart everything. But getting into the habit of placing your Apple Watch on the charger every night hasn't been plain sailing for every smartwatch adopter. Luckily for those people, the Griffin Travel Power Bank for Apple Watch is on sale today. It's down to a new all-time low price of $34, a savings of $21 compared to its average price of $55.

This 1050mAh power bank isn't only for the forgetful, though. If you've had your Apple Watch for a couple of years, you've probably noticed its battery doesn't last as long as it once did. That's not your brain playing tricks on you — rechargeable batteries just degrade over time. If you want an easy way to avoid paying for a battery replacement and eek out a little more life from your current Apple Watch, the Griffin power bank is not such a bad idea. Clip it onto your keys and you've got 2.5 full charges with you at all times and an integrated inductive charging pad meaning you don't have to carry your cable around. When the power bank is emptied, use the included Micro-USB cable to top it back up.

