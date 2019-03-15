Scoring a new look for your Apple Watch doesn't have to be some pricey endeavor. Well-reviewed bands are always available at Amazon between $10 and $20 and, with a sale, you can sometimes find some great discounts on them. Right now, you can pick one of these Genuine Leather Apple Watch Bands by top4cus in any available color or size for just $5.60 by entering promo code 9V8F8TQ2 during checkout. Several of the styles have already sold out, so you should place your order sooner rather than later if you're interested. If you didn't have today's code, you'd have to spend nearly $15 for one.

This Apple Watch band is compatible with any series of the Apple Watch, from the original to the newest Series 4. Made of soft, genuine top leather, the band is available in several colors such as brown, black, and khaki, and features a stainless metal clasp. A one-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.

At Amazon, these bands have received a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 50 reviews.

