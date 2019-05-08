Urban Armor Gear is known for its lightweight, protective cases, but it just added something new to its lineup. Meet UAG's Apple Watch Straps . They're rugged, durable, and available in a variety of styles and colors. Each strap is available for 44/42mm and 38/40mm sizes. Your purchase will also include a two-year warranty.

First up, we have the Active Watch Strap. Coming in at $59.95, it's available in black, orange, and midnight. It features custom stainless steel hardware for extra durability, plus hook-and-loop fasteners for a sturdy hold. The nylon weave composition makes it super strong, too.

For a more luxe look, try the Leather Watch Strap on for size. It'll run you $69.95, and it is up for grabs in brown and black. This strap is made of soft, supple Italian leather, but that composition isn't a detractor since there's a locking collar plus stainless steel lugs and buckles to keep your tech secure.

Though not yet available on UAG's website, there's also a Nato Strap in the collection. It's made of stainless steel and high-strength nylon weave, available in olive and grey, and will cost $49.95.

You don't want to mess around when it comes to the security of your Apple Watch. Will you be picking up one of these new straps? Share your thoughts in the comments below.