What you need to know
- Thieves stole a total of 17 Apple Watches from a Tennessee Apple Store.
- The haul was worth around $9,000.
- Police have released a video of the incident.
Police have released footage of an Apple Store being raided with 17 Apple Watches stolen. The Franklin, Tennessee Apple Store had $9,000-worth of product stolen during the theft.
The video shows three people walking into an Apple Store and then grabbing Apple Watches from a table. They then simply walk out of the store with the Apple Watches in-hand.
Fox 17 (via Cult of Mac) says that anyone who reocgnizes the people in the video, or has information about the theft, can reach out to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects seen on the surveillance video above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
Apple Stores have long been a soft target for theives because of the number of devices and accessories that are on tables and shelves. Apple Watches and iPhones are particularly susceptible to theft due to their easy pocketability. Apple Pencils are another oft-stolen product.
