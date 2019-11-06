Police have released footage of an Apple Store being raided with 17 Apple Watches stolen. The Franklin, Tennessee Apple Store had $9,000-worth of product stolen during the theft.

The video shows three people walking into an Apple Store and then grabbing Apple Watches from a table. They then simply walk out of the store with the Apple Watches in-hand.

Fox 17 (via Cult of Mac) says that anyone who reocgnizes the people in the video, or has information about the theft, can reach out to Crime Stoppers.