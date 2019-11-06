What you need to know
- Thieves stole a total of 17 Apple Watches from a Tennessee Apple Store.
- The haul was worth around $9,000.
- Police have released a video of the incident.
Police have released footage of an Apple Store being raided with 17 Apple Watches stolen. The Franklin, Tennessee Apple Store had $9,000-worth of product stolen during the theft.
The video shows three people walking into an Apple Store and then grabbing Apple Watches from a table. They then simply walk out of the store with the Apple Watches in-hand.
Fox 17 (via Cult of Mac) says that anyone who reocgnizes the people in the video, or has information about the theft, can reach out to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects seen on the surveillance video above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
Apple Stores have long been a soft target for theives because of the number of devices and accessories that are on tables and shelves. Apple Watches and iPhones are particularly susceptible to theft due to their easy pocketability. Apple Pencils are another oft-stolen product.
iOS 13.3 beta 1 lets you disable Memoji stickers
If you're no fan of Memoji stickers you might be able to disable them soon if an iOS 13.3 beta feature is any indication.
31% of Apple's revenue this year came directly from its stores and website
Analysis of Apple's 10-K filing for the end of its financial year suggests that 31% of Apple's revenue in 2019 came from its Apple Stores and its website.
iPad shipments up 4% in Q3 2019 compared to last year
A report from Strategy Analytics suggests that Apple's iPad continues to enjoy strong growth, despite the fact that the tablet market shrunk globally by 4% in Q3 of 2019.
These USB-C hard drives can back up or beef up your Mac's storage
USB-C is the future, and grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more! Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for your Mac!