Apple has just made the watchOS 7 public beta available for the very first time and you can go sign up for it now. You can download it, too. But before you do any of that you really ought to watch this video from the one, the only, the very-excited-in-this-thumbnail, Rene Ritchie.

Rene covers it very early on in the video – which you're going to watch, right? – but it's worth reiterating. This is a public beta of an update that can't easily be undone. There's no easy downgrade to watchOS 6 here, so be sure you really want to test watchOS 7 out before you update. Because there's no going back.

Dire warning out of the way, let's kick back and enjoy those dulcet tones.