Although Sonic used to have a rivalry in the video game industry as Sega's competition to Mario, they now run on the same console! In addition to some classic titles once enjoyed on Sega consoles, there are many great new Sonic titles on your Nintendo Switch. Whether you're new to this speedy hedgehog or ready to relive some of your favorite games, this is your Sonic selection.

Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania keeps everything you love about the classic 16-bit style he started in with the 2D platform style, only it adds a modern HD graphic. Although the style is the same, the bosses are new! Players can choose between Sonic himself or his lovable counterparts, Tails or Knuckles. Play multiplayer or solo!

SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2

If you're in the mood for a classic Genesis title, but not up for getting the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership to play it, you could always pay a few dollars to play it off the eShop! This port is very true to the Genesis rendition and will easily take you back to the early days of Sonic. This title is where players were introduced to Tails, and the Switch version still offers that two-player mode, rankings, and time trials.

Sonic Forces

Sega has always had a very close relationship with fan-created materials related to Sonic. In Sonic Forces, they took this a step further, allowing players to customize their very own character. Choose from the classic 2D play mode or modern 3D!

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

It's only natural that with a merge after years of competition, this would come into a video game all its own. With Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, there's a healthy competition Olympic style! Choose your favorite character from either the Mario or Sonic worlds and play in the games to see who is truly the best.

SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog

Where it all began, Sonic's debut game is available on the eShop in its classic form. It also boasts some new features like stage select, Drop Dash as seen in Sonic Mania, and Ring Keep Mode. If you're wondering where to start, to put it quite simply, there's no better place than the beginning of it all.

Team Sonic Racing

When you think of Sonic, it's easy to think of speed. Although the cars may seem unnecessary given the hedgehog's natural speed, his association with being quick makes it very natural to think of Sonic and his friends in a racing game all their own. Unlike other racing games, you are part of a team in Team Sonic Racing. You share advantages like speed boosts and extraordinary powers as you all race to beat the other teams.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't strictly a Sonic title, we would be remiss not to mention it. Sonic has been a regular Smash Bros. fighter since 2007. Just as he is in his own platformer adventures, he is still about speed in battle. Choose Sonic as your fighter and see how he stacks up against other Nintendo favorites.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Originally released on the Wii, this was one of the best Sonic games to hit the market. Unfortunately, the Switch port just didn't quite do it justice. Still, the game has an open world feel. Plus, it has a unique story, with the wisps sharing special powers with Sonic as he rescues them. It gives this game something new. However, the Switch version was a little glitchy and disappointing to those who loved it on Wii.