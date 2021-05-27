Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog, the once bitter rival to Nintendo's Mario, has enjoyed incredible highs and heartbreaking lows throughout his 30 years, but Sonic (and his fans) are rarely deterred. The famous hedgehog is now celebrating his 30th anniversary. Plus, the recent Sonic Central presentation outlined some of his upcoming projects, including a brand new 3D adventure that will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch . If you're looking to familiarize yourself with the blue blur or taking a trip down memory lane, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of Sonic offerings to choose from. Here are all of the Sonic games available on the Switch.

★ Featured favorite : Sonic Mania - Nintendo Switch Sonic Mania is a love letter to the fans that grew up with Sonic's 16-bit exploits. Sonic Mania channels the 2D games in its gameplay and art style while delivering some of the best chiptune music in the series. When it comes to Sonic, sometimes the fans do know best. $20 at Best Buy

Sonic's the name; speed is his game

These are all the Sonic games currently available on the Nintendo Switch. While his track record has never been perfect, Sonic still manages to be fun, and judging Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Origins, and the new 3D Sonic coming in 2022, he's showing no signs of slowing down. Our favorite pick is Sonic Mania, the fan-led homage to the Sonic games of old. Excellent visuals, levels, and music complete this beautiful package.

If you're a Sonic newcomer and are interested in what made the hedgehog such a household name, we recommend checking out SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2. It's a perfect recreation of one of Sonic's most beloved adventures. Experience why so many fell in love with the blue blur, both on your screen and on the go. Either of choice is one of the best 2D platformers you can buy on the Nintendo Switch.