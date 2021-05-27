Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog, the once bitter rival to Nintendo's Mario, has enjoyed incredible highs and heartbreaking lows throughout his 30 years, but Sonic (and his fans) are rarely deterred. The famous hedgehog is now celebrating his 30th anniversary. Plus, the recent Sonic Central presentation outlined some of his upcoming projects, including a brand new 3D adventure that will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking to familiarize yourself with the blue blur or taking a trip down memory lane, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of Sonic offerings to choose from. Here are all of the Sonic games available on the Switch.

Sonic Mania Switch Screenshot

★ Featured favorite: Sonic Mania - Nintendo Switch

Sonic Mania is a love letter to the fans that grew up with Sonic's 16-bit exploits. Sonic Mania channels the 2D games in its gameplay and art style while delivering some of the best chiptune music in the series. When it comes to Sonic, sometimes the fans do know best.

Sonic Ages

The best of the Genesis: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Nintendo Switch

What better way to experience Sonic than to jump into one of his finest adventures on the Genesis. This version of Sonic 2 is a perfect recreation of the Genesis game, featuring two-player mode, rankings, time trials, and Knuckles!

Sonic Forces Switch

Join forces with modern and classic Sonic: Sonic Forces - Nintendo Switch

Sega knows how important fan-created characters are to the Sonic community, so Sonic Forces allow players to create their own character and battle against Eggman with Sonic and the gang in 2D and 3D modes.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020

Compete for the gold: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Nintendo Switch

Mario and Sonic have a long history of competition. They've since been on better terms, occasionally joining forces to compete at the Olympic games. Choose your favorite Mario or Sonic characters, and compete in the Olympic games.

Sonic 1 Sega Ages

Where it all began: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog - Nintendo Switch

You can't beat the classics, and the original 1991 Sonic is a classic. The first outing for the hedgehog is available on the Nintendo Switch in all its glory, with updates like the Drop Dash from Sonic Mania, Ring Keep Mode, and stage select.

Sonic Racing Switch

Driving around at the speed of sound: Nintendo Switch - Team Sonic Racing

While it might be strange to think of Sonic, the world's fastest hedgehog, in a car, it doesn't change the fact that Team Sonic Racing is actually a pretty decent racing game.

super smash bros ultimate

Hold your own in an all-star brawl: Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Nintendo Switch

Sonic the Hedgehog joined Super Smash Bros. in 2007 and has become a regular ever since. His high speed helps keep him away from enemies while delivering speedy combos. If you ever wanted to pit Sonic against some of most popular characters in video games, here's your chance.

Sonic's the name; speed is his game

These are all the Sonic games currently available on the Nintendo Switch. While his track record has never been perfect, Sonic still manages to be fun, and judging Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Origins, and the new 3D Sonic coming in 2022, he's showing no signs of slowing down. Our favorite pick is Sonic Mania, the fan-led homage to the Sonic games of old. Excellent visuals, levels, and music complete this beautiful package.

If you're a Sonic newcomer and are interested in what made the hedgehog such a household name, we recommend checking out SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2. It's a perfect recreation of one of Sonic's most beloved adventures. Experience why so many fell in love with the blue blur, both on your screen and on the go. Either of choice is one of the best 2D platformers you can buy on the Nintendo Switch.

