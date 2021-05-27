Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog, the once bitter rival to Nintendo's Mario, has enjoyed incredible highs and heartbreaking lows throughout his 30 years, but Sonic (and his fans) are rarely deterred. The famous hedgehog is now celebrating his 30th anniversary. Plus, the recent Sonic Central presentation outlined some of his upcoming projects, including a brand new 3D adventure that will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking to familiarize yourself with the blue blur or taking a trip down memory lane, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of Sonic offerings to choose from. Here are all of the Sonic games available on the Switch.
- ★ Featured favorite: Sonic Mania - Nintendo Switch
- The best of the Genesis: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Nintendo Switch
- Join forces with modern and classic Sonic: Sonic Forces - Nintendo Switch
- Compete for the gold: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Nintendo Switch
- Where it all began: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog - Nintendo Switch
- Driving around at the speed of sound: Nintendo Switch - Team Sonic Racing
- Hold your own in an all-star brawl: Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Nintendo Switch
★ Featured favorite: Sonic Mania - Nintendo Switch
Sonic Mania is a love letter to the fans that grew up with Sonic's 16-bit exploits. Sonic Mania channels the 2D games in its gameplay and art style while delivering some of the best chiptune music in the series. When it comes to Sonic, sometimes the fans do know best.
The best of the Genesis: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
What better way to experience Sonic than to jump into one of his finest adventures on the Genesis. This version of Sonic 2 is a perfect recreation of the Genesis game, featuring two-player mode, rankings, time trials, and Knuckles!
Join forces with modern and classic Sonic: Sonic Forces - Nintendo Switch
Sega knows how important fan-created characters are to the Sonic community, so Sonic Forces allow players to create their own character and battle against Eggman with Sonic and the gang in 2D and 3D modes.
Compete for the gold: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Nintendo Switch
Mario and Sonic have a long history of competition. They've since been on better terms, occasionally joining forces to compete at the Olympic games. Choose your favorite Mario or Sonic characters, and compete in the Olympic games.
Where it all began: SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog - Nintendo Switch
You can't beat the classics, and the original 1991 Sonic is a classic. The first outing for the hedgehog is available on the Nintendo Switch in all its glory, with updates like the Drop Dash from Sonic Mania, Ring Keep Mode, and stage select.
Driving around at the speed of sound: Nintendo Switch - Team Sonic Racing
While it might be strange to think of Sonic, the world's fastest hedgehog, in a car, it doesn't change the fact that Team Sonic Racing is actually a pretty decent racing game.
Hold your own in an all-star brawl: Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Nintendo Switch
Sonic the Hedgehog joined Super Smash Bros. in 2007 and has become a regular ever since. His high speed helps keep him away from enemies while delivering speedy combos. If you ever wanted to pit Sonic against some of most popular characters in video games, here's your chance.
Sonic's the name; speed is his game
These are all the Sonic games currently available on the Nintendo Switch. While his track record has never been perfect, Sonic still manages to be fun, and judging Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Origins, and the new 3D Sonic coming in 2022, he's showing no signs of slowing down. Our favorite pick is Sonic Mania, the fan-led homage to the Sonic games of old. Excellent visuals, levels, and music complete this beautiful package.
If you're a Sonic newcomer and are interested in what made the hedgehog such a household name, we recommend checking out SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2. It's a perfect recreation of one of Sonic's most beloved adventures. Experience why so many fell in love with the blue blur, both on your screen and on the go. Either of choice is one of the best 2D platformers you can buy on the Nintendo Switch.
