Best Black Friday Apple deals

Black Friday is coming, and the deals are already starting to pour in over a month before the weekend of cut prices. We’re looking forward to seeing what kind of deals we can expect on the likes of AirPods, iPhones, and iPads, and more, in what is always the biggest sale of the year.

There are a couple of standouts that should be more reduced than ever before this year. The MacBook Air M1, for example, could well be one that we see with a significant discount, as well as the MacBook Pro 13-inch. These are both slightly older or slightly less popular devices, so could well be reduced by a hefty sum. The AirPods Max too are getting no younger, and they could also find themselves reduced by a decent amount. There could be some on the Apple Watches like the Series 8, and we’re hoping we see some of the newer models reduced too.

Before Black Friday, we’ve also got to think about the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, and what kind of deals we might see there — although it’s likely the biggest deals will be coming over Black Friday. There are already some great deals out there, however, so let's take a look.

Best Apple Black Friday deals at a glance

There are already some wicked deals to be had on Apple products at the moment. The biggest saving is on the MacBook Air M1, and the iPad Air which both feature $100 price drops. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also reduced by a hefty sum, although you’ll need to use the coupon on each page for the deals to work. Of course, those deals are likely to ramp up soon, with some even bigger drops.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $899 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This deal isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the MacBook Air, but it’s getting close. With any luck, we’ll see it return to $799 over Black Friday.

MacBook Air M2 | $1049 $949 at Best Buy The M2 MacBook Air has seen some discounts since its release, and this is one of the better ones. Over Black Friday we’re hoping to see that price drop even further, with the potential for a new lowest price during the sale.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals

Airpods 2nd Generation | $129 $99 at Amazon The go-to AirPods for anyone wanting a pair of wireless buds without anything extra. We’ve seen these earbuds at a slightly lower price, but if you’re in the market for a new set, then saving $30 is not a deal to pass up on. Hopefully, we’ll see these AirPods drop to $79 on Black Friday.

AirPods 3rd Generation | $169 $149 at Amazon The best regular AirPods Apple has to offer with a $20 saving to sweeten the deal. These earbuds were $139 in August, so we hope to see the lowest price ever when Black Friday comes around.

Best iPhone Black Friday deals

iPhone 15 | $749 $649 at Best Buy This is a SIM-free deal, so you’ll need to add one of those in before you can use your new iPhone. $100 off is nothing to sniff at for a brand-new iPhone though, so act fast before this one runs out.

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $840 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) | $399 $225 at Amazon This is a fantastic deal if you’re fast enough. The lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Series 8 is all thanks to a $74 coupon that’s live on Amazon just now. Make sure to tick the box before adding to the cart, and you’ll get last year’s Apple Watch, which is still one of the best available, for $174 off!

Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular) | $499 $325 at Amazon Want a Cellular Apple Watch? This amazing deal, thanks to the same $74 coupon, lets you scoop up a Series 8 Cellular for $325. That’s an incredible price, but we’re not sure how long these Amazon coupons will stay live, so act quickly before it’s too late.

Best iPad Black Friday deals

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the non-Pro iPad that’s powered by a laptop chip, and it’s got power in spades. It's also $100 off at the moment for a very solid price that will save you buckets of money.

iPad mini | $499 $479 at Amazon This isn’t the best price we’ve seen on this little tablet, but it is still a decent enough saving to save you some money. Watch out for this one over Black Friday, we think it’s going to have some big price drops.

Black Friday Q&A

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is 24 of November, 2023 — Almost exactly a month before Christmas, so the perfect time to nab some early deals on presents.

What is going to be reduced over Black Friday? We’re hoping for loads of Apple products to be reduced over the weekend of the sale, with some of the best prices ever on the likes of iPads, MacBooks, iPads, and more. There are also going to be deals on thousands of other products too, so make sure you keep it locked to iMore to see what kind of discounts you might find.