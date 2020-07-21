Best Action Games for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020

The Nintendo Switch has plenty of awesome adventure games for you to play through. From games best played with friends to journeys through different worlds, there are a variety of different adventure games sure to pique your interest. Of all of them, Super Mario Odyssey rises to the top of the pack delivering the best Mario game that has ever been released with tons of worlds to explore, and hours to spend stomping on Goombas.

When it comes to Nintendo games, there are few characters or franchises that are as well known as Mario. He appears all over the place, but his platforming adventures have been with gamers now for more than 30 thirty years. Super Mario Odyssey is the next big chapter in Mario's adventures, and it delivers a stellar experience that provides the gameplay you already love with a massive amount of new content. Super Mario Odyssey starts with the same old story; Princess Peach has been kidnapped by Bowser, who intends to marry her. This time, however, you have a new partner in Cappy, and King Koopa has also captured his sister. Cappy is the major new change to Mario's gameplay; by throwing him at enemies, you can possess them and their abilities to Mario's benefit. It means that you can take control of Goombas, frogs, and even a T-Rex. You'll also end up using Cappy as a weapon instead of just stomping enemies, and as a jumping pad during gameplay. Super Mario Odyssey is massive. There are more than 16 different worlds to explore, and even after you finish the main campaign, there are new levels to unlock. Players do this by collecting power moons. While some moons are easy to find, getting some of them can be pesky. With over 500 moons in the game, there is a lot of replayability in trying to hunt down every one. One of the best parts of the game is that it never attempts to make itself more serious, or more difficult than it needs to be. It is great for kids and adults alike. Pros: Cappy adds new features to gameplay

Tons of worlds to unlock and explore

Hundreds of moons to collect adds replayability to every level Cons: Camera angles aren't always ideal

Best with Friends: Super Smash Brothers

Super Smash Bros is what happens when you build a game around all of your favorite video game characters smashing each other to smithereens. It's a button-mashing, better-with-friends, explosion of chaos and fun. Smash Bros Ultimate has more content in one package than the franchise has ever managed before. Controls in Smash have always been pretty simple, and that trend continues. You use the control stick and two buttons to move and launch attacks. Each character gets access to special moves that can be triggered, but the basics don't change from character to character. You can jump in and start having fun even if you're never played a single moment of Smash before. No health bars in Smash ever show up; instead, a percentile shows above your character. The higher this number goes, the more likely it is that you can be KO'd. There are 108 different maps in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate; there really is a level that will delight any player. Along with so many levels, there are also a whopping 74 different characters to choose from when playing. You'll need to unlock most of the playable characters by gaming with the initial 11 characters that are available at the start. Pros: More than 50 different characters to play

Tons of gameplay options

Easy for new players to jump in Cons: Fight can be frustrating until you learn the controls

Best Platformer: Cuphead

Combining a nostalgia-fueled 1930s animation style with breakneck boss battles, Cuphead is a platformer unlike any other. To begin with, Cuphead is just plain hard from beginning to end. There is no learning curve here, and you may curse the game more than a few times as you play. Cuphead starts with graphics that look like a love letter to Max Fleisher's art style of 1930s animation. Bright watercolor backgrounds, big eyes, juddery movements make it almost as fun to watch as it is to play. Along with the graphics, you get an excellent score to cement in the atmosphere of the game with jazz, ragtime, and big band music showing up at different points of gameplay. Now, when we say Cuphead is hard, it is with a capital H. We're not kidding in the least. There are no save points during levels, no way to regain lost health, and with levels that can take over an hour to beat, it is not messing around. Boss battles constantly happen, along with streams of enemies. And if you thought opting into co-op mode with a friend would make it a bit easier, you are sorely mistaken. Pros: Iconic 1930s art style

Screen stays focused even with dozens of enemies

Fantastic score Cons: This game is HARD

Best Pickup Play: Overcooked 2

In Overcooked 2, you and up to 3 more friends can all play as chefs in the same kitchen. Your goal is to prepare and serve the dishes that the Unbread are asking for. Along with many of the dishes from the first game, there are nine new recipes you'll need to master and a variety of small gameplay tweaks that make a big difference. The throw option makes it easier to get food started, or on the burner. The dishes you need to make will appear in the upper right corner of your screen, and once you serve a dish, another one will appear. Many dishes require several steps, and some ingredients can be used on multiple food items. Likewise, not every component will need to be cooked, which means you'll need to keep an eye on the orders and communicate with your team members to ensure that nobody makes the wrong item. If making the food wasn't crazy enough, the levels are just as chaotic. Some of them require you to use portals to get around, run along moving walkways, or deal with other chaos. At times, you might feel like Overcooked 2 is more of a platformer than a quick-play game, but it never gets less fun. Pros: New throw option eliminates wasted time

Ridiculous new levels to complete

Nine recipes to master Cons: Co-op is still superior to the single-player mode

Best Relaxing Play: Yoshi's Crafted World