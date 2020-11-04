We know that iPhone photography has come a long way, but the best digital camera will still outshine and smartphone any day. With the holidays fast-approaching, there's never been a better time to pick up a digital camera — DSLR or mirrorless —because Black Friday deals on cameras have already begun. Whether you're looking to take great pictures this holiday season of your festivities, you're looking for a great gift for a friend, or you just want to upgrade your camera, there's never been a better time than right now.
There are so many options for digital cameras these days that it's hard to know exactly what you should buy; however, the Black Friday camera deals we've found are on some of the best digital cameras you can get on the market right now. With both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras on sale right now, you can find the perfect gift for yourself or someone else. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, there's a Black Friday camera deal for you.
Best Black Friday Camera Deals
We know that Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't take a look at what camera deals are out there right now. Camera manufacturers like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and others are always coming out with new models every year, which means Black Friday is a perfect opportunity for those companies to sell off the stock of cameras they will be replacing soon. Here are the best Black Friday camera deals we've found so far.
Canon Rebel T7 with Two Lens Kit | Save $100 at Best Buy
An amazing beginner DSLR kit for an amazing price. You'll get a camera bag and two great lenses (EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm), making this a perfect way to take your photography skills to the next level.
Canon 80D with 18-55mm IS STM Lens | Save $250 at Best Buy
The Canon 80D is great for enthusiasts and pro alike. Very well-built with excellent ergonomics, it's easy to shoot with for long sessions. Plus, it has an extensive feature set with amazing photo quality. The Canon 80D is perfect for many different situations.
Canon 80D with 18-135mm IS USM Lens | Save $250 at Best Buy
If you love the Canon 80D and want a telephoto lens, this is the deal for you. Get all the benefits of the superb Canon 80D camera, paired with a lens that can help you get close to the action.
Nikon Z50 with Two Lens Kit | Save $250 at Best Buy
Nikon's Z50 offers a lot of features in a compact mirrorless camera for a reasonable price. With up to 11fps continuous shooting and amazing 4K video abilities, the Nikon Z50 is a superb mirrorless camera for anyone. The two lenses included in this kit are fantastic and are a great way to start a good photography kit that can snap photos in multiple settings.
Sony A7 III with 28-70mm Lens | Save $300 at Amazon
The Sony A7 III is loved by many professional photographers, YouTubers, Vloggers, and many other people for its absolutely superb video quality and stunning photo performance. It really is the best mirrorless camera on the market right now.
Olympus OM-D E10 Mark IV with 14-42mm EZ Lens | Save $200 at Amazon
The Olympus OM-D E10 Mark IV is the best starting mirrorless camera to buy right now. It has incredible still photography performance thanks to its 5-axis image stabilization, and its compact and retro-looking design makes it a really beautiful camera. Plenty of shooting modes to explore and the included 14-42 EZ lens is a great starter lens.
