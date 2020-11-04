We know that iPhone photography has come a long way, but the best digital camera will still outshine and smartphone any day. With the holidays fast-approaching, there's never been a better time to pick up a digital camera — DSLR or mirrorless —because Black Friday deals on cameras have already begun. Whether you're looking to take great pictures this holiday season of your festivities, you're looking for a great gift for a friend, or you just want to upgrade your camera, there's never been a better time than right now.

There are so many options for digital cameras these days that it's hard to know exactly what you should buy; however, the Black Friday camera deals we've found are on some of the best digital cameras you can get on the market right now. With both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras on sale right now, you can find the perfect gift for yourself or someone else. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, there's a Black Friday camera deal for you.

Best Black Friday Camera Deals

We know that Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't take a look at what camera deals are out there right now. Camera manufacturers like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and others are always coming out with new models every year, which means Black Friday is a perfect opportunity for those companies to sell off the stock of cameras they will be replacing soon. Here are the best Black Friday camera deals we've found so far.