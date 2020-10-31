Black Friday is the best time of the year to shop for deals before the holidays arrive, and this year's sales are beginning earlier than ever before. We're already seeing Black Friday deals go live at retailers like GameStop and Best Buy on everything from video games and tech to home appliances, toys, and more. Black Friday Funko deals are already beginning as well!
Funko fans know the struggle of keeping their collection complete and trying not to go broke in the process, but luckily Black Friday Funko Pop deals can help you grow your collection at a major discount. We should be seeing deals on other Funko products during November as well. This year, retailers are hoping to keep their stores from becoming too crowded and will instead be offering Black Friday deals all month of November. Plus, we'll be seeing more online offers than ever before.
Below you'll find a guide to the best Black Friday Funko deals as they become available, including offers not just on Funko Pop figures but also Dorbz, Funko Pop Rides, clothing, plush, board games, and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as more deals should be available soon.
Best Black Friday Funko deals
- : Funko Friday returns to Target
- : Funko Box: Pokemon | $39.99 at GameStop
- : Funko Pop! TV Daenerys and Jorah | $13.99 at Best Buy
- : Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian 10" The Child | $25.99 at Best Buy
- : Funko Pop! Rides: Mulan - Mulan on Khan | $15.99 at Best Buy
- : Funko Pop! Harry Potter: Lord Voldemort with Nagini | $23.99 at Best Buy
- : Funko Box: Dragon Ball Z | $29.99 at GameStop
- : Funko Back to The Future - Back in Time Board Game | $24.83 at Amazon
Funko Friday returns to Target
Every Friday, Target will be unveiling a new, exclusive Funko at 8AM CT / 9AM ET. The first clue will be released on November 6 with the first Funko released on November 13.
Funko Box: Pokemon | $39.99 at GameStop
This GameStop-exclusive box includes two flocked Funko Pop figures of Squirtle and Pikachu, along with a 4-pack of pins, two keychains, and two stickers.
Funko Pop! TV Daenerys and Jorah | $13.99 at Best Buy
This Funko Pop TV figure inspired by Game of Thrones features Daenerys & Jorah at the Battle of Winterfell. Today's deal at Best Buy saves you over 50% off its regular price.
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian 10" The Child | $25.99 at Best Buy
Bring home The Child (otherwise known as "Baby Yoda") from the Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, with this 10-inch Funko Pop! figure. This deal at Best Buy saves you $14 off its full cost.
Funko Pop! Rides: Mulan - Mulan on Khan | $15.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has this Funko Pop! Rides figure of Mulan on her horse Khan inspired by the recent Disney+ film, Mulan. Today's deal saves you $14 off its regular cost of $30.
Funko Pop! Harry Potter: Lord Voldemort with Nagini | $23.99 at Best Buy
Harry Potter fans will love this 10-inch Funko Pop! of Lord Voldemort and his snake Nagini. This deal at Best Buy saves you over $15 off its full price.
Funko Box: Dragon Ball Z | $29.99 at GameStop
Grab this GameStop-exclusive Funko Box with limited edition Dragon Ball Z items. Every box comes with 1 Funko Pop figure, one keychain, one 2-pack of pins, and a Frieza Force Patch.
Funko Back to The Future - Back in Time Board Game | $24.83 at Amazon
Save over $5 on this Funko Back to the Future board game at Amazon today. This game commemorating the 35th anniversary of the film is designed for 2 to 4 players and suitable for ages 10 and up.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.