GoPro has made some of the best action cameras for years now, and Black Friday GoPro deals are already starting. GoPro recently released its newest model — the HERO9 — and it's primetime for discounts to happen on older models.
Obviously, GoPro excels at taking action videos — that was the original purpose — however, the newer models have excelled as vlogging cameras, webcams, live video cameras, and even have pretty great sensors for still photography. The Black Friday GoPro deals will allow you to get a great price on a great action cam.
Best Black Friday GoPro deals
Even the newest model of GoPro is currently on a slight discount — which is impressive — but because the new model is so recent, there's an even deeper discount on some slightly older models. If you're looking for not just a GoPro but a bundle with accessories for you to use, older GoPro models will be your best bet. Here are our favorite Black Friday GoPro deals we can find right now.
GoPro HERO9 | Save $50 at Amazon
The newest GoPro action cam that has all the features you love. It can shoot 5K video, do live video streaming at 1080p, and take 20MP still photos. It's the best action cam you can get.
GoPro HERO9 | Save $50 at Best Buy
Water-resistant up to 33feet right out of the box, the GoPro HERO9 is brand new and on sale. The touchscreen on the back allows you a ton of control, and you can even use it as a 1080p webcam if you want.
GoPro HERO7 with 32GB PNY Elite microSD card | Save $30 at Amazon
Although the GoPro HERO7 is a couple of generations old, it still has a great 4K video. It can take 10MP still photos and has a full touchscreen on the back. Plus, you need a micro SD card, which comes with a pretty great one, so you can start shooting right away.
GoPro HERO8 bundle | Save $50 at Best Buy
Get ready for an adventure with the GoPro HERO8 bundle that includes a micro SD card, a travel tripod, an extra rechargeable battery, and a head strap. If you want to film your adventure right now, this is the best bundle to do it with.
GoPro HERO7 with accessory bundle | Save $230 at Walmart
The very capable GoPro HERO7 can definitely fill all your action cam needs, but this amazing accessory bundle is the icing on the cake. Flim your action any way you want with the included head strap, micro SD card, chest strap, monopod, car mount, and more!
Black Friday has a ton of deals
GoPro cameras are just one of the many Black Friday deals that we've rounded up so far. It's probably the best time to pick up a GoPro camera if you're in the market for one, so don't miss out on these Black Friday GoPro deals! And if you want more savings, check out our Best Black Friday Apple deals.
