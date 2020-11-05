GoPro has made some of the best action cameras for years now, and Black Friday GoPro deals are already starting. GoPro recently released its newest model — the HERO9 — and it's primetime for discounts to happen on older models.

Obviously, GoPro excels at taking action videos — that was the original purpose — however, the newer models have excelled as vlogging cameras, webcams, live video cameras, and even have pretty great sensors for still photography. The Black Friday GoPro deals will allow you to get a great price on a great action cam.

Best Black Friday GoPro deals

Even the newest model of GoPro is currently on a slight discount — which is impressive — but because the new model is so recent, there's an even deeper discount on some slightly older models. If you're looking for not just a GoPro but a bundle with accessories for you to use, older GoPro models will be your best bet. Here are our favorite Black Friday GoPro deals we can find right now.

Black Friday has a ton of deals

