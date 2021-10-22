What better way to celebrate this creepy season than by hanging out with friends? There are plenty of Halloween games on Nintendo Switch, but I've rounded up the best ones for co-op or multiplayer game nights. There's everything you might want, from kid-friendly spooks to more adult-oriented slashers. Just make sure you have enough Joy-Cons to go around for everyone.

Kid friendly multiplayer games Having a bunch of kids over for some spooky fun? You can't go wrong with these awesome party games. Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is the latest entry in the Mario Party series. Up to four players take turns rolling dice and moving around a digital board game. Then at the end of each round, players either work together or compete against each other in silly minigames. This might include stretching out a Mario character's face a certain way or playing Simon Says with a Shy Guy. The game's goal is to be the player who has earned the most Stars and Coins by the end of a predetermined number of rounds. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Superstars is a collection of five of the best boards and 100 of the best minigames from previous Mario Party titles. One of the boards is Horror Land, where King Boo and other ghosts come out at night. It's the perfect game to play on Halloween night. What's more, this game is releasing just in time for All Hallow's Eve, on October 28, 2021. It'll make for the perfect Halloween party.

Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch Experience the best boards and minigames from several different Mario Party games. There's even a spooky board with King Boo, perfect for playing on Halloween. $57 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

$60 at Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be a life sim that takes place on a deserted island. However, the game follows real-time and seasons and thus celebrates real-world holidays. For instance, Halloween in Animal Crossing is celebrated by your cute animal neighbors getting all dressed up for the spooky day and going trick-or-treating. A pumpkin-headed ghost known as Jack also appears on your island and can play some tricks on you. What makes this the perfect co-op game is that players can visit each other's islands. In 2020, many people opted to go trick-or-treating in the game since they couldn't do it in real life. You and your friends can all get dressed up, decorate your island with Spooky decorations, and can even grow pumpkin patches to get ready for the big day.

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of my all-time favorite games on Nintendo Switch. It is one of those rare games that is charming all the way through. You'll find yourself smiling at the little details and silly antics of the ghosts that have locked Luigi and his friends in their haunted hotel. Each floor has a very distinct theme, and there are super fun puzzles to figure out. What's more, you can run through the game on your own or with a friend once Gooigi and two-player co-op unlocks. Additionally, there are several multiplayer games for up to eight players. So as long as you have enough controllers to go around, this game can become the perfect party game. There's also Multiplayer DLC pack for just $10, which brings even more party fun to your Switch.

Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch Luigi's stuck in a haunted hotel, and it's up to him to save his friends. One to two players can run through the main story together. There're are also some multiplayer games for up to eight players. $60 at Best Buy

$60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart

Scary horror games Now that the little ones have been tucked into bed, it's time for the real horror to begin. Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is kind of like a serial killer's twisted version of hide and go seek. This is a 1 vs. 4 player game, where one player takes on the role of a homicidal maniac while the others can hide and work together to escape him. Or, if you can prefer, you can be selfish and try to escape on your own. The game is heavily inspired by popular horror movies and draws on tropes and cliches from these games for a familiar slasher experience. You can even play as several familiar killers and their prey from various franchises. Get ready to scream as you and your friends take on the roles of characters within a typical horror movie.

Dead by Daylight for Nintendo Switch One of you is a terrifying killer, and the rest of you are just trying to escape in this 1v4 horror game. Will you be able to work together to escape? Or will you be slaughtered? $35 at Best Buy

$30 at Amazon

Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition

Much like Dead by Daylight, one player steps into the killing shoes of Jason Voorhees and attempts to take the other players out throughout the night. You can even choose from six different versions of Jason from his iconic movies, for the look you like best. His intended prey can work together to try to escape, hide on their own, or attempt to work together to bring his reign of horror to an end. Up to eight players can play together as you spend your night at Crystal Lake. Interact with iconic locations and familiar horror tropes from the movies as you attempt to survive. Then when one round is over, change up the controls and let someone else take a stab at this deadly game of cat and mouse.

Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition for Nintendo Switch Jason is back for another killing spree, but can you and your friends work together to escape? You can play as various versions of Jason and customize your characters. $27 at Amazon

$30 at Best Buy

$30 at Walmart

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Looking for something that is more campaign-focused? Then you really ought to look into Resident Evil Revelations 2. This classic horror game offers local or online co-op for both the campaign and raid modes. You'll find yourselves dumped against your will in an abandoned detention facility by a maniac who wants to watch you die at the hands of monstrous abominations. You'll need to work together to take on the onslaught of enemies as you move from one room to another. There's a mystery to uncover and evil people to beat as you work your way through the game together. It really is the perfect co-op horror game for you and a good friend to play though on Halloween.