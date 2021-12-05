Sometimes there's nothing better than putting on a fast-paced, action-packed shooter and mowing down hordes of evil demons, dangerous mercenaries, or alien scum. While the Nintendo Switch isn't known for its first-person shooters, that doesn't mean there aren't some high-quality choices for fans of the genre. If you're looking for the cream of the crop, check out Doom Eternal. This "impossible port" of Doom Eternal brings the game to the Nintendo Switch for a whole new legion of fans to discover.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is the ambitious sequel to Doom's 2016 reboot, improving upon almost everything from the original release. Better music, bigger guns, and a whole lot of demon-slaying. The game looks and performs well on the Nintendo Switch, especially in handheld mode. Doom Eternal works exceptionally well on the Nintendo Switch, you just need to make sure you have enough memory available to download the game as it's only available digitally.

Doom Eternal for Nintendo Switch Grab Doom Eternal on the go, and you'll see why it's critically acclaimed as an amazing follow-up to the 2016 Doom reboot. $60 at Amazon (Digital)

$60 at Best Buy (Digital)

Doom

The 2016 reboot of Doom was a port that surprised everyone when it arrived in 2017, but it proved that with the right developer at the helm, the Nintendo Switch could handle graphically intense games. The Doom reboot is excellent and is perfect for those who want to keep hell in their travel bag. It's easily one of the best games adults should play on Nintendo Switch. If you prefer to collect your games physically, you should know that Doom is technically available on a cart but it has become harder to find.

Doom for Nintendo Switch Rip and tear through the hordes of hell! Doom runs well on the Nintendo Switch, meaning you can take this fantastic game with you wherever you go. $60 at Amazon (Digital)

$60 at Best Buy (Digital)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is another critically acclaimed shooter that made its way to the Nintendo Switch courtesy of Panic Button. Wolf 2 delivers the complete campaign, from start to finish. This game is great for Switch owners who enjoy a solid story sandwiched between their carnage. Bethesda Softworks worked with Panic Button on multiple ports, so you've got assurance that it runs well, since this is the team that also brought Doom to the Nintendo Switch.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch Obliterate the Nazi occupation of America. This shooter somehow delivers emotional depth and utterly bizarre situations at the same time. $75 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy (Digital)

Metro Redux

Metro Redux brings together Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Both games have received enhancements, including playstyle options that allow players to choose a more stealth-focused or action-oriented experience. As Artyom, you'll make choices in a harsh post-apocalypse. Fight mutants and worse as you cross irradiated Russia in search of a new hop.

Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch Metro Redux is the definitive version of the fan-favorite post-apocalyptic shooter. Approach the game in two different playstyles: one that exemplifies survival horror while the other focuses on combat. $25 at Nintendo

$30 at Amazon

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

The classic adventure is now available on modern hardware! Turok 2: Seeds of Evil runs better than ever thanks to porting team Nightdive Studios, allows players to go through the adventures of Turok, fighting dinosaurs, zombies, and more in a question to save reality. You'll get to master different weapons as you take on prehistoric and alternate-universe threats. If you want a retro throwback to enjoy on your Nintendo Switch, this is absolutely the game to grab.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for Nintendo Switch The classic shooter makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch in this remastered version of the excellent N64 classic. $20 at Nintendo

Crysis Remastered

Crysis is a name associated with quality graphics and bleeding edge visual effects. At one point, Crysis could cripple any gaming rigs, no matter that hardware. Now, you can play Crysis on the go. When Crytek released Crysis Remastered, the team figured out how to port this infamously-intensive game on to the Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch The Switch can do many things, but can it run Crysis? The answer is yes it can, and pretty well. Experience the original PC-crushing first-person shooter for the first time (or a replay) on your Nintendo Switch. $30 at Nintendo

$30 at Best Buy

Overwatch

Overwatch was first released back in 2016. It immediately captivated audiences with its team structure and wide range of available characters. Whether you're new to shooters or a longtime expert, there's someone for everyone. Now, Overwatch is available on the Nintendo Switch. It'll be replaced by Overwatch 2, but it won't hurt for you to get some practice and pick it up right now. You'll even be rewarded for being a longtime fan.

Overwatch: Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch Blizzard's multiplayer sensation Overwatch will be getting a sequel that replaces the original experience, but you can hop in to lock in some extras now. $29 at Amazon

$40 at Walmart

BioShock Collection

BioShock. An iconic trilogy of games that horrify, yet offer mysterious answers. These games aren't for the faint of heart, but bring compelling shooting mechanics. A variety of guns are at the player's disposal, alongside strange Plasmid powers. BioShock looks and runs great on Nintendo Switch, so if you've never played them before (or just want to double-dip) these are shooters worth grabbing.

Bioshock Collection for Nintendo Switch The Bioshock Collection includes Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite, remastered on the Nintendo Switch. An excellent way to experience some of the best first-person shooters ever made. $40 at Amazon

$36 at Walmart

Serious Sam Collection

Serious Sam has seriously invaded the Nintendo Switch, bringing the arcade action of Serious Sam The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE with him. With local co-op for up to four players and two expansion packs for Serious Sam 3, it's perfect for those who enjoy their combat fast and furious. If you've never played one of these games before, don't worry. All you need to know is that you play as Sam, using advanced weapons to fight off truly massive groups of enemies.

Serious Sam Collection for Nintendo Switch The Serious Sam games are here, and you can play them right now on your Nintendo Switch. If you want frenetic throwback action that can still offer a challenge, these are the games to grab. $30 at Nintendo

Paladins

Like Overwatch but don't want to spend money? Paladins might be up your alley. Paladins may seem like a free-to-play Overwatch clone, but there are some major differences. Paladins also offers crossplay multiplayer and silky smooth 60 FPS gameplay. Paladins encourages customization with Talents and other unique traits, which is what sets it apart from other hero shooters in the arena. Coming from the developers of Smite, there's a lot to learn but it's easy to figure out.

Paladins for Nintendo Switch Paladins is a hero shooter, but this isn't some Overwatch clone. There's lots of things that set Paladins apart, including crossovers with stuff like RWBY. Free at Nintendo

Alien Isolation

More of a first-person adventure than shooter, Alien Isolation is a horror game set in the Alien world. You must use your wits and whatever weapons are available to you to stay one step ahead of the Xenomorph stalking the ship. While Alien Isolation is a first-person shooter, it's quite different from the other games on this list. It's slow-paced, and the titular alien creature can't be killed with your weapons. The androids and humans are fair game though.

Alien Isolation for Nintendo Switch Alien: Isolation is an underrated horror game that offers tense gameplay. As Amanda Ripley, you'll have to find whatever resources you can and struggle to survive on Sevastopol Station. $35 at Amazon (Digital)

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

While this is the latest game in the Call of Juarez series, it's fairly different from prior titles. Gunslinger tasks players with recounting the stories of the legendary, well, gunslinger. If you're craving some old west action, give Call of Juarez: Gunslinger a try. Just be careful: You're reliving the past, but you can't trust everything the narrator has to say about the adventures you're seeing unfold.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger for Nintendo Switch Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is an often overlooked first-person shooter, but its smooth gameplay and humorous story are worth the time of Switch-owning FPS lovers. $17 at Amazon

$14 at Walmart

Borderlands: Legendary Collection