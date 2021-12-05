Sometimes there's nothing better than putting on a fast-paced, action-packed shooter and mowing down hordes of evil demons, dangerous mercenaries, or alien scum. While the Nintendo Switch isn't known for its first-person shooters, that doesn't mean there aren't some high-quality choices for fans of the genre. If you're looking for the cream of the crop, check out Doom Eternal. This "impossible port" of Doom Eternal brings the game to the Nintendo Switch for a whole new legion of fans to discover.
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal is the ambitious sequel to Doom's 2016 reboot, improving upon almost everything from the original release. Better music, bigger guns, and a whole lot of demon-slaying. The game looks and performs well on the Nintendo Switch, especially in handheld mode.
Doom Eternal works exceptionally well on the Nintendo Switch, you just need to make sure you have enough memory available to download the game as it's only available digitally.
Doom
The 2016 reboot of Doom was a port that surprised everyone when it arrived in 2017, but it proved that with the right developer at the helm, the Nintendo Switch could handle graphically intense games. The Doom reboot is excellent and is perfect for those who want to keep hell in their travel bag. It's easily one of the best games adults should play on Nintendo Switch.
If you prefer to collect your games physically, you should know that Doom is technically available on a cart but it has become harder to find.
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is another critically acclaimed shooter that made its way to the Nintendo Switch courtesy of Panic Button. Wolf 2 delivers the complete campaign, from start to finish. This game is great for Switch owners who enjoy a solid story sandwiched between their carnage.
Bethesda Softworks worked with Panic Button on multiple ports, so you've got assurance that it runs well, since this is the team that also brought Doom to the Nintendo Switch.
Metro Redux
Metro Redux brings together Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Both games have received enhancements, including playstyle options that allow players to choose a more stealth-focused or action-oriented experience.
As Artyom, you'll make choices in a harsh post-apocalypse. Fight mutants and worse as you cross irradiated Russia in search of a new hop.
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
The classic adventure is now available on modern hardware! Turok 2: Seeds of Evil runs better than ever thanks to porting team Nightdive Studios, allows players to go through the adventures of Turok, fighting dinosaurs, zombies, and more in a question to save reality.
You'll get to master different weapons as you take on prehistoric and alternate-universe threats. If you want a retro throwback to enjoy on your Nintendo Switch, this is absolutely the game to grab.
Crysis Remastered
Crysis is a name associated with quality graphics and bleeding edge visual effects. At one point, Crysis could cripple any gaming rigs, no matter that hardware. Now, you can play Crysis on the go.
When Crytek released Crysis Remastered, the team figured out how to port this infamously-intensive game on to the Nintendo Switch.
Overwatch
Overwatch was first released back in 2016. It immediately captivated audiences with its team structure and wide range of available characters. Whether you're new to shooters or a longtime expert, there's someone for everyone.
Now, Overwatch is available on the Nintendo Switch. It'll be replaced by Overwatch 2, but it won't hurt for you to get some practice and pick it up right now. You'll even be rewarded for being a longtime fan.
BioShock Collection
BioShock. An iconic trilogy of games that horrify, yet offer mysterious answers. These games aren't for the faint of heart, but bring compelling shooting mechanics. A variety of guns are at the player's disposal, alongside strange Plasmid powers.
BioShock looks and runs great on Nintendo Switch, so if you've never played them before (or just want to double-dip) these are shooters worth grabbing.
Serious Sam Collection
Serious Sam has seriously invaded the Nintendo Switch, bringing the arcade action of Serious Sam The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE with him. With local co-op for up to four players and two expansion packs for Serious Sam 3, it's perfect for those who enjoy their combat fast and furious.
If you've never played one of these games before, don't worry. All you need to know is that you play as Sam, using advanced weapons to fight off truly massive groups of enemies.
Paladins
Like Overwatch but don't want to spend money? Paladins might be up your alley. Paladins may seem like a free-to-play Overwatch clone, but there are some major differences. Paladins also offers crossplay multiplayer and silky smooth 60 FPS gameplay.
Paladins encourages customization with Talents and other unique traits, which is what sets it apart from other hero shooters in the arena. Coming from the developers of Smite, there's a lot to learn but it's easy to figure out.
Alien Isolation
More of a first-person adventure than shooter, Alien Isolation is a horror game set in the Alien world. You must use your wits and whatever weapons are available to you to stay one step ahead of the Xenomorph stalking the ship.
While Alien Isolation is a first-person shooter, it's quite different from the other games on this list. It's slow-paced, and the titular alien creature can't be killed with your weapons. The androids and humans are fair game though.
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
While this is the latest game in the Call of Juarez series, it's fairly different from prior titles. Gunslinger tasks players with recounting the stories of the legendary, well, gunslinger.
If you're craving some old west action, give Call of Juarez: Gunslinger a try. Just be careful: You're reliving the past, but you can't trust everything the narrator has to say about the adventures you're seeing unfold.
Borderlands: Legendary Collection
Borderlands is the iconic looter-shooter. Gun down enemies, grab new guns, repeat. The three classic tales of Vault Hunters arriving on Pandora in search of legendary loot can now be played on your Nintendo Switch.
If you've never played a Borderlands game before, this is the perfect place to start. Borderlands: Legendary Collection includes the first three games in the series, which is everything you need.
Reload your clip
These are the best first-person shooters on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to make sure you have enough storage space before you download, as some of these titles require an additional download from the Nintendo eShop. If you're looking for the best first-person shooter to start with, check out Doom Eternal. The excellent sequel to Doom 2016 has been faithfully ported to the Switch.
If you're looking for something with a little more value, the Bioshock Collection includes Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite, two genre-defining titles, plus Bioshock 2, a direct sequel to the first game. With updated visuals, all three of these games are worth experiencing again or for the first time.
