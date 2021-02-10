Sometimes there's nothing better than putting on a fast-paced, action-packed shooter and mowing down hordes of evil demons, dangerous mercenaries, or alien scum. While the Nintendo Switch isn't known for its first-person shooters, that doesn't mean there aren't some high-quality choices for fans of the genre. If you're looking for the cream of the crop, check out Doom Eternal. This "impossible port" of Doom Eternal brings one of the best games of 2020 to the Nintendo Switch.

Reload your clip

These are the best first-person shooters on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to make sure you have enough memory on your microSD card before you download, as some of these titles require an additional download from the Nintendo eShop. If you're looking for the best first-person shooter to start with, check out Doom Eternal. The excellent sequel to Doom 2016 has been faithfully ported to the Switch.

If you're looking for something with a little more value, the Bioshock Collection includes Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite, two genre-defining titles, and Bioshock 2, a direct sequel to the first game. With updated visuals, all three of these games are worth experiencing again or for the first time.