Nintendo consoles are built on the backs of flagship titles like Mario and Zelda, and that's not much different on the Nintendo Switch. But over the last few years, Nintendo has embraced indie gaming in a big way. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games aren't big blockbuster titles. Instead, they're made by smaller indie developers. These developers can explore themes outside of gaming norms, experiment with gameplay tropes, and tell stories that haven't been told before. Here are the best indie titles on the Nintendo Switch.

Hades

Supergiant's rogue-like Hades combines tense, frenetic action with a deeply-woven story. Zagreus is attempting to break out of his father's domain, which means battling armies of soldiers and monsters while gaining powers from the Olympian gods. Even if you're not normally a fan of rogue-likes, give it a try, as it's quite forgiving while still featuring a surprisingly deep story.

Stardew Valley

Video games can sometimes be hectic, difficult, and time-consuming, so why not take a trip to Stardew Valley? Build your farm and meet the locals, all while playing at your pace. The farming game has continued to grow with consistent updates from its developer and is now better than ever. You can woo some of your neighbors, grow crops, and just breathe in the stress-free nature of this super-chill game.

Dead Cells

Another rogue-like bursting with hours upon hours of gameplay, Dead Cells is a difficult 2D platformer that's perfect for quick, action-packed sessions. It looks and runs great on the Switch.

Among Us

Everyone knows Among Us — the multiplayer game received a huge resurgence in popularity recently, climbing from only dozens of players to thousands upon thousands in a matter of months. The viral hit made the jump to the Nintendo Switch and includes cross-play, so you can play with your friends on other platforms as well.

Streets of Rage 4

Looking for a new game that's a throwback to the old arcade beat em' ups, while combining it with modern polish? Look no further than Streets of Rage 4.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Ready for something that's just plain weird, but in a great way? Then you need to check out Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition. This Southern Gothic adventure takes you through a story with multiple characters in a surreal world that's divided into five chapters.

Spiritfarer

Spirtfarer is a cozy management game about dying. While on the surface that may seem dark, Spirtfarer is anything but. You play as Stella, ferry master to the deceased, as you build a boat and befriend and care for spirits, all before releasing them into the afterlife. Spend time with your new friends, create memories, and learn how to say goodbye to your loved ones.

Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon has enjoyed massive success on the Nintendo Switch and can be credited for bringing many rogue-likes to the system. Combining dungeon crawling with twin-stick shooter gameplay, Enter the Gungeon will keep you shooting for a long time.

Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut

Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut is the updated version of the 2019 Games for Impact nominee. You play as Kay, a girl so hopeless that she turns into a monster. Featuring a new cast of voice actors, updated cut scenes and animations, plus a rewritten script, there's no better way to experience this emotional journey than on the Nintendo Switch.

Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight provides a dark, haunting, melancholic Metroidvania with a focus on environmental storytelling. It's the first game from the developers at Team Cherry, with tight combat and a mountain of secrets to uncover.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer

Crypt of the NecroDancer was a unique spin on the adventure genre, combining typical dungeon crawling with a rhythm game. The last thing we expected from the sequel would be a crossover with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series, but that's exactly what we got. Jump and slash to the beat in familiar Zelda locales — you can even control Princess Zelda and Link!

Celeste

Untitled Goose Game

Honk, honk, honk! If you've ever met a goose, you know how troublesome they can be. It's time to unleash your inner troublemaker and steal things from around town while startling the locals.

Undertale

Undertale is one of the most popular indie games available. The unique structure encourages thinking outside the box when dealing with threats, and as a game that thrives on surprises, the less you know going in the better.

Slay the Spire

Rogue-likes and card games are all the rage in the indie scene, so what would happen if you combined them? You get Slay the Spire, a unique and addictive card-battling rogue-like. Craft a unique deck, battle bizarre and grotesque monsters, and climb the spire.

Wargroove

If you've ever found yourself pining over Nintendo's long-dormant Advance Wars series, then Wargroove is for you. The strategy game is colorful, and most importantly, very fun. It's a deep tactics game with lots of content to sift through.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

The wildest game on our list (pun intended): Sayonara Wild Hearts is an arcade game that emphasizes stylish visuals and a strong soundtrack as you battle your way through broken hearts.

Rain on your Parade

Tired of everything being so sunny and cheerful? Then it's time to rain on some parades. Literally. Playing as a storm cloud, ruin countless scenarios and bring out the waterworks on anyone you see.