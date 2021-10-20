Best Mario sports games on Nintendo Switch iMore 2021
The Nintendo Switch is full of amazing Mario sports games for every Mario fan to enjoy. With Mario and his friends in the Mushroom Kingdom, you can play sports without getting (very) sweaty. Challenge friends and rise up in online leaderboards, all while having fun! These fun titles are among the best games on the Nintendo Switch.
- ★ Featured favorite: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
- Swift backhands: Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch
- No bogeys here: Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch
- Super HD: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch
- Team up!: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for Nintendo Switch
- Star dreamin': Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch
- Retro goodness: Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch
★ Featured favorite: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
Even though Mario may have some disagreements with his enemies, they can all agree to have a good time racing at the end of the day. Arguably one of the best games in the series, players can race alongside friends and family — all in stunning HD. This is the definitive Mario Kart to play with an improved battle mode and double the items to hold.
Swift backhands: Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
Put on your fresh tennis whites and show your friends what a REAL serve looks like! Mario Tennis Aces features boss battles, an all-new story mode, and over 15 Mushroom Kingdom characters to choose from.
No bogeys here: Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch
Tee off in Mario Golf: Super Rush with a variety of game modes. In Speed Golf mode, players race to the ball simultaneously after each stroke, using abilities to their advantage.
Super HD: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch
Want the Mario Kart experience in real life? Your home becomes the racetrack in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, as you bring classic Mario Kart features to life.
Team up!: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for Nintendo Switch
Represent your team in style alongside a colorful cast of Mario and Sonic characters. Compete in various events, from track and field to judo to gymnastics for a grand time.
Star dreamin': Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch
This game is known for ruining friendships, and for good reason. With a plethora of fun and silly minigames, race against your friends locally and online to collect the most stars!
Retro goodness: Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch
Featuring five classic Nintendo 64 boards and over 100 classic minigames, this retro collection looks stunning in HD. All minigames support button controls and online play! Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 29.
Best Mario sports games
Mario has got to be one of the most versatile video game franchises ever made. If you're looking for a sports game with unique mechanics and a vibrant art style, you can't go wrong with one of these titles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is my personal favorite as its gameplay is easy to pick up, yet hard to master, with various modes to accommodate every skill level.
For "real" sports titles, you can't go wrong with Mario Tennis Aces. It offers tons of content, including an intricate story mode for the first time since the GameBoy Advance, for anyone who needs a break from playing with other people. The Speed Golf mode in Mario Golf: Super Rush brings a new twist on classic golf, which can get incredibly exciting and tense when you're playing locally with friends.
While Super Mario Party doesn't revolve around a specific sport, it offers scores of chaotic minigames that involve sports from horse racing to bull-riding (or rather, Chain Chomp riding) and river rafting. We may not know of all the minigames that will be available in Mario Party Superstars yet, but with over 100 to choose from, there's sure to be a minigame for everyone. If you're in the mood for sports, you can't go wrong with Mario and his pals from the Mushroom Kingdom!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are these games in your 3DS collection? Here are some of the best.
The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld console that has been around for quite a while. Take a look at the best games available on this system!
What games can kids play on the Switch that are fun and safe?
Looking for games you can hand off to your kids without worrying about bad online interactions or adult content? Here are some perfect ones to try!
Every Nintendo Labo kit you can buy today
There's more to do with Nintendo Labo than you realize! Here are all the kits you can get.