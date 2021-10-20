The Nintendo Switch is full of amazing Mario sports games for every Mario fan to enjoy. With Mario and his friends in the Mushroom Kingdom, you can play sports without getting (very) sweaty. Challenge friends and rise up in online leaderboards, all while having fun! These fun titles are among the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

★ Featured favorite : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch Even though Mario may have some disagreements with his enemies, they can all agree to have a good time racing at the end of the day. Arguably one of the best games in the series, players can race alongside friends and family — all in stunning HD. This is the definitive Mario Kart to play with an improved battle mode and double the items to hold. $50 at Best Buy

$47 at Amazon

Best Mario sports games

Mario has got to be one of the most versatile video game franchises ever made. If you're looking for a sports game with unique mechanics and a vibrant art style, you can't go wrong with one of these titles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is my personal favorite as its gameplay is easy to pick up, yet hard to master, with various modes to accommodate every skill level.

For "real" sports titles, you can't go wrong with Mario Tennis Aces. It offers tons of content, including an intricate story mode for the first time since the GameBoy Advance, for anyone who needs a break from playing with other people. The Speed Golf mode in Mario Golf: Super Rush brings a new twist on classic golf, which can get incredibly exciting and tense when you're playing locally with friends.

While Super Mario Party doesn't revolve around a specific sport, it offers scores of chaotic minigames that involve sports from horse racing to bull-riding (or rather, Chain Chomp riding) and river rafting. We may not know of all the minigames that will be available in Mario Party Superstars yet, but with over 100 to choose from, there's sure to be a minigame for everyone. If you're in the mood for sports, you can't go wrong with Mario and his pals from the Mushroom Kingdom!