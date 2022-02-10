Whether you're in a relationship or just have a really good buddy that you want to hang out with, nothing hits quite like spending a Friday night with some couch multiplayer — just don't forget an extra controller! Some Switch games can even host two to eight players, so you can make a group date night out of it.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
As we said in our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review, this is the best Smash game ever made. It has the largest roster of any previous game, and the DLC fighter packs bring even more popular characters, music, and stages from both within and outside of Nintendo franchises to the frey.
It's great for a special date night with your loved one or for a group date with all your friends since it can host up to eight players. Just make sure you have enough controllers to go around.
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection
Diablo 3 is a co-op dungeon crawler action RPG that will have you and your partner working together on one Nintendo Switch to slay hordes of demons. Nothing will test your love more than seeing who can send evil creatures straight back to hell.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
This kind of game really helps you determine what your relationship is made of. Are you two the kind of players who will work together to overcome every obstacle? Or will you attempt to jump on each other's heads and try to throw your partner in the lava whenever you get the chance? There's one way to find out.
Kirby Star Allies
Within Kirby Star Allies, players make use of friend hearts to charm enemies into joining you. One of you can control Kirby, and the other takes on a new ally. Hit enemies with their elemental weaknesses to take them out as you strategize the best battle plan together.
Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together!
Snipperclips is a cute puzzle game where two players control Snip and Clip and must work together to solve tricky obstacles to progress. It's a fun experience for everyone involved and a great test of teamwork.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
The Overcooked! games were such a hit that they had to combined them in the ultimate collection Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Prepare yourselves for some frantic cooking shenanigans in zany kitchen setups. This is a true test of love and friendship — can you communicate effectively and get all the orders out on time?
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the quintessential Nintendo racing game, will have you and your partner racing against each other across many bright and colorful tracks. Choose your favorite racer and kart, and have at it! Just try not to let Rainbow Road ruin your relationship…
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection features the original Guacamelee! and Guacamelee! 2 in one convenient package. You and your Valentine can sit down and enjoy this humorous Metroidvania adventure through the Living and Dead worlds, and it's filled with great cultural references. Now, pass that guac, please!
Splatoon 2
While there are more online single-player modes than multiplayer modes, Splatoon 2 still offers competitive local co-op games. Grab a pair of Joy-Cons and compete against your significant other to see just who is better at turf wars.
Pokkén Tournament DX
If you and your significant other are both Pokémon fans, you're going to love Pokkén Tournament DX. You'll both take charge of various pocket monsters and unlock additional fighters as you go. For once and for all, this game can help you determine which one of you is the ultimate Pokémon trainer.
Cuphead
While it may have a fun 20s and 30s artstyle, Cuphead is not for the faint of heart. You and your partner will have to work together to take down dastardly bosses and their minions. Many gamers affectionately loathe it as a hard-but-fair side scroller. This one really might just try your love.
Mario Party Superstars
This might seem like a kiddie game, but many fights have broken out over the competitive mini-games in Mario Party Superstars. Will you and your cutie be able to work together to defeat the computer, or will it show you both up? Since this game can host up to four players, you can even play against another couple and see which of the four of you is the best.
Resident Evil Revelations Collection
If a cute Nintendo game isn't cutting it for you, you and your love might be interested in a gory shooter like the Resident Evil Revelations Collection. In particular, RE Revelations 2 offers a split-screen mode for local co-op. Take down biological horrors together as you wind your way through an abandoned detention facility. Will you two work well enough together to survive the adventure?
Unravel Two
Unravel Two is a unique cooperative platformer where you play as two Yarny's, tethered together by a strand of yarn. You must help each other solve puzzles as you grow as friends in an uncertain world. This is a unique game with a lot of heart that's perfect for a night on the couch.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
No matter who you are, chances are you've been indoctrinated into the MCU by someone close to you. Scratch that comic book itch with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, a cooperative game that features many of the great Marvel characters pulled straight out of the comics and the films.
Moving Out
If you live with a significant other, you might remember the joy, stress, and anxiety of moving in and out. Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based game where up to 4 players must work together to get all this stuff from point A to point B. Overcooked fans will love this one.
Luigi's Mansion 3
Who doesn't want to take a date through a spooky mansion? InLuigi's Mansion 3 you play as Luigi and Gooigi as you help one another catch ghosts, solve puzzles, and make your way to the top of a luxurious haunted hotel.
They're a match made in heaven
There are many games to choose from with the Nintendo Switch, but these have some of the best local co-op play, so you only need one Switch. These will test the strength of your relationships and whether or not you're both compatible. But don't take them too seriously, ok?
If we may make some suggestions, our favorite from this collection is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it has a huge roster of every character from previous Smash games and is adding new ones through DLC. Just don't anger your partner by spamming the same obnoxious move, alright? Another great one is Diablo 3 Eternal Collection because there's no denying that slaughtering evil demon hordes for loot together is just a teensy bit romantic, d'aww!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple bags drama series 'The New Look' starring Juliette Binoche
Apple TV+ has announced the signing of The New Look, a drama series starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche.
Review: Stress less, focus more, sleep better with Cove
Wearing Cove two times a day for 20 minutes can help mitigate anxiety leading to less stress and better sleep. Here's what it does and how it works.
Fraggles + Foo Fighters is just about as awesome as you'd expect it to be
What do you get when you combine Foo Fighters and 'Fraggle Rock' you say? You get something awesome, of course!
Grab some great Nintendo Switch games without breaking the bank
The only reason you should be dropping $60 on your Nintendo Switch is if you're picking up multiple awesome cheap games. Here's our list of the best for under $20!