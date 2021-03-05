Best Nintendo Switch Date Night Games iMore 2021
Why wait until Valentine's day to celebrate your love? Whether you're in a relationship or just have a really good buddy that you don't want to leave behind, nothing hits quite like spending a Friday night with some couch multiplayer — just don't forget an extra controller! Here are the best Nintendo Switch games for date night.
- ★ Featured favorite: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Kill those demons: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection
- Side scroll stroll: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- You're an all star, get your game on: Kirby Star Allies
- Cut it out, snips!: Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, Together!
- It's RAW!: Overcooked! 2
- 3, 2, 1, GO!: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Love and guac: Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection
- Paint the town: Splatoon 2
- Gotta smash 'em all!: Pokkén Tournament DX
- This is a mugging: Cuphead
- Roll of the dice: Super Mario Party
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate test of love or friendship. Choose from a roster of over 70 characters, pick your favorite battlefield out of dozens of stages, and duke it out! But be warned, your relationship will surely be tested.
Kill those demons: Diablo 3 Eternal CollectionStaff favorite
Diablo 3 is a co-op dungeon crawler action RPG that will have you and your partner working together to slay hordes of demons. Nothing will test your love more than seeing who can send evil creatures straight back to hell.
Side scroll stroll: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
This is the kind of game that really helps you determine what your relationship is made of. Are you two the kind of players who will work together to overcome every obstacle? Or will you attempt to jump on each other's heads and try to throw your partner in the lava whenever you get the chance? There's one way to find out.
You're an all star, get your game on: Kirby Star Allies
Make use of friend hearts to charm enemies into joining you. One of you can control Kirby, and the other takes on a new ally. Hit enemies with their elemental weaknesses to take them out as you strategize the best battle plan together.
Cut it out, snips!: Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, Together!
Snipperclips is a cute puzzle game where two players control Snip and Clip and must work together to solve tricky obstacles to progress. It's a fun experience for everyone involved and a great test of teamwork.
It's RAW!: Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! was such a hit that they had to create a sequel. There are even more challenging levels in Overcooked! 2, so prepare for some frantic cooking shenanigans in zany kitchen setups. This is a true test of love and friendship — can you make it through without going insane?
3, 2, 1, GO!: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The quintessential Nintendo racing game will have you and your partner racing against each other across many bright and colorful tracks. Choose your favorite racer and kart, and have at it! Just try not to let Rainbow Road ruin your relationship…
Love and guac: Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection features both the original Guacamelee! and Guacamelee! 2 in one convenient package. You and your Valentine can sit down and enjoy this humorous Metroidvania adventure through the Living and Dead worlds, and it's filled with great cultural references. Now, pass that guac, please!
Paint the town: Splatoon 2
While there are more online single-player modes than multiplayer modes, Splatoon 2 still offers competitive local co-op games. Grab a pair of Joy-Cons and compete against your significant other to see just who is better at turf wars.
Gotta smash 'em all!: Pokkén Tournament DX
If you and your significant other are both Pokémon fans, you're going to love Pokkén Tournament DX. You'll both take charge of various pocket monsters and unlock additional fighters as you go. For once and for all, this game can help you determine which one of you is the ultimate Pokémon trainer.
This is a mugging: Cuphead
This is not a game for the faint of heart. You and your partner will have to work together to take down dastardly bosses and their minions. Many gamers affectionately loathe it as a hard-but-fair side scroller. This one really might just try your love.
Roll of the dice: Super Mario Party
This might seem like a kiddie game, but many fights have broken out over the competitive mini-games in Super Mario Party. Will you and your cutie be able to work together to defeat the computer, or will it show you both up? Since this game can host up to four players, you can even play against another couple and see which of the four of you is the best.
Co-op shooter: Resident Evil Revelations 2
If a cute Nintendo game isn't cutting it for you, then you and your love might be interested in a gory shooter. RE Revelations 2 offers a split-screen mode for local co-op. Take down biological horrors together as you wind your way through an abandoned detention facility. Will you two work well enough together to survive the adventure?
Platforming perfection: Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
Rayman Legends is a gorgeous 2D side-scrolling game that supports up to four players. This game is one of Ubisoft's finest works and rivals any Mario platformer. The music, the art, and the amount of content here is staggering. Date night will be a long night with this one.
Bound by yarn: Unravel Two
Unravel Two is a unique cooperative platformer where you play as two Yarny's, tethered together by a strand of yarn. You must help each other solve puzzles as you grow as friends in an uncertain world. This is a unique game with a lot of heart that's perfect for a night on the couch.
Mah-vel, baby!: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
No matter who you are, chances are you've been indoctrinated into the MCU by someone close to you. Scratch that comic book itch with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, a cooperative game that features many of the great Marvel characters pulled straight out of the comics and the films.
Brawl together: Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle
If a date ends up in a fight, it's usually not a great date. But if you decide to fight other people, well, that changes things a bit. Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle includes seven classic brawlers, two of which have never been released outside of arcades. For old-school fans of the beat 'em ups of yesteryear, this one is for you.
Messy relationship: Travis Strikes Back: No More Heroes
Something about the crassness of Travis Touchdown has resonated with so many fans. In this No More Heroes spin-off, play as Travis Touchdown and the Bad Man, the father of Bad Girl, an assassin Travis killed in No More Heroes. Forced to work together, Travis and Badman fight through different videogames, hacking and slashing as they try to collect all 6 Death Balls. It's weird, but it's got a fun story that fans of Suda51 will love.
With your legs, not your back!: Moving Out
If you live with a significant other, you might remember the joy, stress, and anxiety of moving in and out. Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based game where up to 4 players must work together to get all this stuff from point A to point B. Overcooked fans will love this one.
Love knows no bounds: Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Can you even be in a dangerous spacetime without being lovers? I don't know! Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a four-player space shoot where you and your crew must work together to pilot through dangerous challenges. It's fun, color, and addictive. If you aren't lovers before you start, you will be after.
Be the box: BoxBoy! + BoxGirl!
As the saying goes, two boxes are better than one. With over 200 puzzles to solve, BoxBoy + BoxGirl is a great cooperative experience for couples who enjoy working their brains together.
An award winning tale: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
This award-winning game follows the journey of two brothers as you Solve puzzles, explore stunning locations, and face off against harrowing bosses. It's a sad, poignant tale that's sure to thrill each of you from start to finish.
Premium healthcare: Stretchers
The world has been hit with a bad case of the Dizzies, and it's up to you two to help! Work together to solve physics-based puzzles and try to help as many people as you can.
Serve your Queen: Killer Queen Black
An epic platformer strategy game that was once exclusive to arcades can now be found on the Nintendo Switch. Work with your team to capture objectives, defeat your opponents, and block the other team's victory.
Ghost catchers: Luigi's Mansion 3
Who doesn't want to take a date through a spooky mansion? Play as Luigi and Gooigi as you help one another catch ghosts, solve puzzles, and make your way to the top of a luxurious haunted hotel.
They're a match made in heaven
There are many games to choose from with the Nintendo Switch, but these have some of the best local co-op play, so you only need one Switch. These will test the strength of your relationships and whether or not you're both compatible. But don't take them too seriously, ok?
If we may make some suggestions, our favorite from this collection is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it has a huge roster of every character from previous Smash games and is adding new ones through DLC. Just don't anger your partner by spamming the same obnoxious move, alright? Another great one is Diablo 3 Eternal Collection because there's no denying that slaughtering evil demon hordes for loot together is just a teensy bit romantic, d'aww!
