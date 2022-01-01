The Nintendo Switch is an adaptable system. Plug it into the base to play on the big TV screen at home, or carry it with you wherever you go for a portable experience. It's such a great way to keep up with your fitness. With the right game, you won't have to remember to go to the gym or quit your routine when traveling. So get out your sweat pants because these are the best Nintendo Switch games for working out.

Best Switch workout games

Committing to working out isn't always easy. It can be dreaded and feel like just another item on your to-do list. But with these games, working out is made a little more fun. For example, playing an adventure game and defeating monsters in Ring Fit Adventure sounds way more fun than doing basic squats at the gym as you stare at yourself in the mirror.

Since fitness games often use Joy-Cons, one great benefit to playing on the Nintendo Switch is that no matter what Joy-Cons you end up buying, they're all compatible across the board with all Nintendo Switch consoles, including the Nintendo Switch OLED.

If that's not your style and you like to include friends or an accountability partner, there are options for that too! Dance the night away in a way that's easy for others to join in on, with or without a Joy-Con, by starting up Zumba Burn It Up! or Just Dance 2022. Or, bring in the element of music as you track your BMI and calorie burn more traditionally with Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise. However, you choose to do it, get your fun in, and get fit!