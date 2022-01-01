Best Nintendo Switch workout games iMore 2022
The Nintendo Switch is an adaptable system. Plug it into the base to play on the big TV screen at home, or carry it with you wherever you go for a portable experience. It's such a great way to keep up with your fitness. With the right game, you won't have to remember to go to the gym or quit your routine when traveling. So get out your sweat pants because these are the best Nintendo Switch games for working out.
Featured favorite: Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch
The Ring Fit: Adventure game comes with special accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, which are used to track your movements as you play. It takes players on an adventure to defeat enemies using exercise movements, combining workouts and games.
Feel the rhythm: Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
Ubisoft's latest dancing game will have you and your family grooving to the beat in no time. There are 40 new tracks to jive to and plenty of moves to keep gameplay interesting while you work up a sweat.
Bunny hop: Jump Rope Challenge for Nintendo Switch
Created by Nintendo developers who were working from home this summer as a way to get some quick exercise, this simple game lets you use your Joy-Cons as the handles of a jump rope while a cute bunny on the screen tracks your progress. You can compete against a friend or strive to beat your high score.
Roll with the punches: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise for Nintendo Switch
The sequel to the popular boxing game, Fitness Boxing 2, takes what the original made great and adds a little polish. Choose from nine virtual instructors and follow their workouts or create your own. You'll be jabbing, ducking, and bouncing your way into shape in no time.
Minor workout: Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch
It might not give you and your friends a super sweaty cardio workout, but swinging the Joy-Con around as you volley the tennis ball back and forth can get your heart going. There are several fun courses and characters to choose from. Best of all, it can support up to four players at once on one screen.
Quick daily workouts: Fitness Boxing for Nintendo Switch
Get a quick, heavy workout with Fitness Boxing. Go through a daily routine from 10 to 40 minutes long and knock it out fast. The game will give you an approximate BMI and keep track of calories burned from each workout so you can keep an eye on how you're doing compared to your goals. You can even fight your friends in the ring!
Dance from around the world: Zumba: Burn It Up! for Nintendo Switch
Get extra points for dancing with energy as you learn dance styles from around with world with Zumba. Play at different fitness levels, with hit songs, or even with friends. The instructors keep your energy up and keep you moving and motivated as you dance along to their routines.
Play your way: ARMS for Nintendo Switch
With this intense boxing game, you can play using your physical movements or controller buttons. Up to two players can compete against enemies in 2v2 or real players online. The characters in this game have superpowered arms you can use to really knock out the competition.
Feels like vacation: Sports Party for Nintendo Switch
Trick your brain into feeling like it's on vacation while you get a light workout playing tennis, golf, frisbee, basketball, jet skiing, or skateboarding in this beach-themed game. Design your character and play with up to four players. This is one for the whole family!
Kick up your game: Knockout Home Fitness for Nintendo Switch
These personal trainers have personalities. Choose your trainer, ranging from strict to friendly, and get in a daily workout with these martial arts-inspired fitness routines. These sessions are quick, so if you only have time for about 5 minutes of exercise a day and want it to be intense, this is the game for you!
Best Switch workout games
Committing to working out isn't always easy. It can be dreaded and feel like just another item on your to-do list. But with these games, working out is made a little more fun. For example, playing an adventure game and defeating monsters in Ring Fit Adventure sounds way more fun than doing basic squats at the gym as you stare at yourself in the mirror.
Since fitness games often use Joy-Cons, one great benefit to playing on the Nintendo Switch is that no matter what Joy-Cons you end up buying, they're all compatible across the board with all Nintendo Switch consoles, including the Nintendo Switch OLED.
If that's not your style and you like to include friends or an accountability partner, there are options for that too! Dance the night away in a way that's easy for others to join in on, with or without a Joy-Con, by starting up Zumba Burn It Up! or Just Dance 2022. Or, bring in the element of music as you track your BMI and calorie burn more traditionally with Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise. However, you choose to do it, get your fun in, and get fit!
