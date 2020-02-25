Best Nintendo Switch Workout Games iMore 2020
The Nintendo Switch is an adaptable system. Plug it into the base to play on the big TV screen at home, or carry it with you wherever you go for a portable experience. It's such a great way to keep up with your fitness. With the right game, you won't have to remember to go to the gym or quit your routine when you're traveling. Check out these great workout games for your Switch and have fun while you work it out!
- Featured Favorite: Ring Fit Adventure
- Dance To The Latest Hits: Just Dance 2020
- Quick Daily Workouts: Fitness Boxing
- Dance From Around The World: Zumba Burn It Up!
- Get competitive: Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Play your way: ARMS
- Feels like vacation: Sports Party
Featured Favorite: Ring Fit AdventureStaff Pick
This innovative fitness game comes with special accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, that is used to track your movements as you play. It takes players on an adventure to defeat enemies using exercise movements, combining workouts and games.
Dance To The Latest Hits: Just Dance 2020
Dance to get your workout on or with friends just for fun! This game has 40 of the latest hit songs; just follow the dancers on screen and enjoy the music. You can also expand your collection to over 500 songs with Just Dance Unlimited, which you will get for free for 1 month just for buying the game.
Quick Daily Workouts: Fitness Boxing
Get a quick, heavy workout with Fitness Boxing. Go through a daily routine from 10 to 40 minutes long and knock it out fast. The game will give you an approximate BMI and keep track of your calorie burn you get from each workout so you can keep an eye on how you're doing compared to your goals. You can even fight your friends in the ring.
Dance From Around The World: Zumba Burn It Up!
Get extra points for dancing with energy as you learn styles of dance from around with world with Zumba. Play at different fitness levels, with hit songs, or even with friends. The instructors keep your energy up and keep you moving and motivated as you dance along to their routines.
Get competitive: Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
The Olympics are on the way! Get in the spirit of the games with your favorite Mario and Sonic characters to compete in sports that will keep you moving like tennis, soccer, surfing, boxing, track, karate, and more. You can play more than 30 events on your own, with friends at home, or compete online.
Play your way: ARMS
With this intense boxing game, you can choose to play using your physical movements or with just the controller buttons. Up to two players can compete with each other, against enemies in 2v2, or real players online. The characters in this game have superpowered arms you can use to really knock out the competition.
Feels like vacation: Sports Party
Trick your brain into feeling like it's on vacation while you get a light workout playing tennis, golf, frisbee, basketball, jet skiing, or skateboarding in this beach-themed game. Design your character and play with up to four players. This is one for the whole family!
Fittin' This Fun In
Committing to working out isn't always easy. It can be dreaded and feel like just another item on your to-do list. But with these games, thinking about getting to doing your workout may be a little more fun. Playing an adventure game and defeating monsters in Ring Fit Adventure sounds way more fun than doing plain squats at the gym, staring at yourself in the mirror.
If that's not your style and you like to include friends or an accountability partner, there are options for that too! Dance the night away in a way that's easy for others to join in on, with or without a Joy-Con, by starting up Zumba Burn It Up! or Just Dance 2020. Or, bring in the element of music as you track your BMI and calorie burn more traditionally with Fitness Boxing. However, you choose to do it, get your fun in, and get fit!
