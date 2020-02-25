The Nintendo Switch is an adaptable system. Plug it into the base to play on the big TV screen at home, or carry it with you wherever you go for a portable experience. It's such a great way to keep up with your fitness. With the right game, you won't have to remember to go to the gym or quit your routine when you're traveling. Check out these great workout games for your Switch and have fun while you work it out!

Featured Favorite : Ring Fit Adventure Staff Pick This innovative fitness game comes with special accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, that is used to track your movements as you play. It takes players on an adventure to defeat enemies using exercise movements, combining workouts and games. $80 at Nintendo

Fittin' This Fun In

Committing to working out isn't always easy. It can be dreaded and feel like just another item on your to-do list. But with these games, thinking about getting to doing your workout may be a little more fun. Playing an adventure game and defeating monsters in Ring Fit Adventure sounds way more fun than doing plain squats at the gym, staring at yourself in the mirror.

If that's not your style and you like to include friends or an accountability partner, there are options for that too! Dance the night away in a way that's easy for others to join in on, with or without a Joy-Con, by starting up Zumba Burn It Up! or Just Dance 2020. Or, bring in the element of music as you track your BMI and calorie burn more traditionally with Fitness Boxing. However, you choose to do it, get your fun in, and get fit!

